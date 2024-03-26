Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Emmitt Finnie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Finnie will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Finnie, 18, skated in 62 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers during the 2023-24 season and ranked among the team leaders with 19 goals (T2nd), 40 assists (1st), 59 points (1st), 28 penalty minutes (9th), three power play goals (T5th), 20 power play points (2nd), four shorthanded goals (1st) and 164 shots (4th). The 6-foot-1, 178-pound forward was named the WHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 11 after tallying nine points (7-2-9) in three games from Feb. 7-10. Finnie spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with Kamloops, recording 35 points (9-26-35), a plus-11 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) in 14 postseason contests. He also played in four games at the 2023 Memorial Cup, which was hosted by Kamloops.

Selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Finnie debuted with Kamloops in 2021-22, logging six assists, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in 48 games. In total, Finnie has collected 100 points (28-72-100) and 42 penalty minutes in 174 WHL games. Prior to his major junior career, Finnie played at Yale Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League from 2018-21. The Lethbridge, Alta., native appeared in five games with the under-18 squad during the 2020-21 season and racked up 107 points (51-56-107) in 60 games at the under-15 level from 2018-20.

Emmitt Finnie, Center

Born Jun 27 2005 -- Lethbridge, ALTA

Height 6.01 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 7 #201 overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft