Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

Forward was selected 15th overall by Detroit at 2024 NHL entry draft

DET-BN
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $975,000.

Brandsegg-Nygård, 18, was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, held at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29, and participated at Detroit's Development Camp from July 1-5 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-three rating and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games. Brandsegg-Nygård also collected 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests, helping Mora IK reach the Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Brandsegg-Nygård logged 12 points (5-7-12), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in seven games with Mora IK’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league. A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft.

Brandsegg-Nygård debuted with Mora IK in 2022-23, logging three points (1-2-3), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes in 11 games, along with 38 points (17-21-38) in 35 games with the under-20 team and 10 points (5-5-10) in four games at the under-18 level. Prior to arriving in Sweden, Brandsegg-Nygård made his professional debut as a 16-year-old with Vålerenga in the EliteHockey Ligaen, skating in eight games in Norway’s top professional league during the 2021-22 campaign. He also collected 42 points (24-18-42) in 25 games with Vålerenga’s under-20 team and 19 points (10-9-19) in seven games with the under-18 squad in 2021-22. Brandsegg-Nygård paced Norway’s under-18 circuit with 16 goals in eight games in 2020-21.

On the international stage, Brandsegg-Nygård played for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in seven games en route to being named one of his country’s top three performers. He also represented Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging five points (3-2-5) in five games. Brandsegg-Nygård won a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I, collecting five points (2-3-5) in five games, and also captured a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship Division I with four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Right Wing

Born Oct 5 2005  Height 6.01 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots R  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #15 overall 2024 NHL Entry Draft

