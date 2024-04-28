Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Andrew Gibson to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Gibson will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Gibson, 19, skated in all 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds during the 2023-24 season, recording 44 points (12-32-44), a plus-36 rating and 58 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound defenseman also logged two assists in 11 postseason contests. Gibson spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Greyhounds, leading the team's rookies with 21 points (7-14-21) and 30 penalty minutes in 45 games. Gibson made his major junior debut with the Greyhounds in 2021-22, tallying a plus-one rating and six penalty minutes in six appearances. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Gibson has racked up 65 points (19-46-65) and 94 penalty minutes in 119 OHL games with the Greyhounds.

A native of LaSalle, Ont., Gibson spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Soo Thunderbirds of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League and was named the circuit's top defenseman after logging 51 points (21-30-51) and 30 penalty minutes in 40 regular-season games. He helped the Thunderbirds win a NOJHL championship after posting 11 points (3-8-11) and 20 penalty minutes in 15 postseason matchups. Gibson developed with the Windsor Jr. Spitfires AAA program prior to his major junior career. On the international stage, Gibson won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, finishing with three assists, a plus-five rating and 25 penalty minutes in seven games.

