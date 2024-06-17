Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

DETROIT -- Captain Dylan Larkin is the longest-tenured member of the Detroit Red Wings, who selected him 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and the only remaining player from the 2015-16 squad that last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So as exciting as the Red Wings’ push for a playoff spot this season was for Larkin, falling just short left him wanting more.

“I think we’re much closer than we have been in my career,” Larkin said in his end-of-season media session. “We missed the playoffs this year and I would love nothing more than to win a championship, but we have to get in the playoffs. I asked for meaningful games in April, and we got that. We came up short, but now it’s about how we get in.”