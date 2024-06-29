Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

LAS VEGAS – There wasn’t a specific area of need the Detroit Red Wings targeted on Day 1 of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, as Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman and his amateur scouting staff sought the best-available player when it was time to select their lone first-round pick at No. 15 overall.
And according to Yzerman, the Red Wings did just that on Friday night by drafting Norwegian wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. A 6-foot-1, 207-pound prospect, Brandsegg-Nygard entered Friday ranked fifth among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
“Big, strong young man,” Yzerman said about Brandsegg-Nygard at Sphere in Las Vegas after Round 1. “Physically developed, can really shoot the puck. He’s a really good two-way player, a goal-scoring winger, who obviously fills a void in our prospect pool.”