Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Brandsegg-Nygard spent most of the 2023-24 season with Mora IK in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 games. The 18-year-old forward also collected 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games with the club’s U-20 squad.

“When he’s not scoring, he’ll still be an effective player,” Yzerman said. “I just think he’s a guy who can play in all situations. Probably play either wing, a lot of different spots on the power play as well.”

In addition to his impressive play with Mora this season, Brandsegg-Nygard was a key piece for Team Norway at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, tallying five points in as many games.

“That tournament, I think I watched him play the U.S. team,” Yzerman said. “U.S. was a really good team. He could skate and was strong enough to play against that team. That tournament can be misleading in a lot of ways because the competition at times isn’t strong, but he looked fine against men. And most importantly, in games against NHL players, he could keep up.”

Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper said there’s a lot to like about Brandsegg-Nygard, especially his skillset and mindset.

“We want to have competitive hockey players that can obviously think the game,” Draper said. “We think he brings a physical presence. He’s a big, strong kid. Certainly doesn’t back down of getting into the corners, getting in on the forecheck, finishing checks and gets around the hard areas.”