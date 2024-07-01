Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Thirty recent draft picks on roster, including eight from 2024 draft

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the roster for their 2024 Development Camp, which will be held at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena starting today, Monday, July 1 to Friday, July 5. The camp roster currently consists of 29 forwards, 14 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

All eight players the Red Wings selected at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas will be in attendance for Development Camp: forwards Austin Baker, Ondřej Becher, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Charlie Forslund and Max Plante, defensemen Fisher Scott and John Whipple, and goaltender Landon Miller. Ten of the team’s selections from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft are slated to attend, along with five players from the 2022 Draft and three from 2021.

Brandsegg-Nygård is one of three first-round picks who will be in attendance after the Red Wings selected him with the 15th overall pick at the 2024 Draft. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-three rating and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward also collected 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests, helping Mora IK reach the Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Brandsegg-Nygård logged 12 points (5-7-12), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in seven games with Mora IK’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league. A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård is the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft. On the international stage, Brandsegg-Nygård played for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in seven games en route to being named one of his country’s top three performers. He also represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging five points (3-2-5) in five games.

Additionally, both of the Red Wings’ first-round picks from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will attend Development Camp in Nate Danielson (ninth overall) and Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th overall). Danielson split the 2023-24 season between the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, recording 67 points (24-43-67), a plus-26 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. He also tallied 24 points (7-17-24) in 18 postseason contests with the Winterhawks, helping the club reach the WHL Championship Series. Danielson made his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, skating in two games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Sandin-Pellikka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on May 6 after logging 18 points (10-8-18) and 17 penalty minutes in 39 games with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. He also collected seven points (2-5-7) in 14 playoff matchups, helping Skelleftea AIK win a SHL championship. Sandin-Pellikka earned a silver medal with Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named the tournament’s best defenseman after notching six points (2-4-6) in seven games.

Other prospects slated to attend include Trey Augustine (41st overall in 2023), who posted a 23-9-2 record in his freshman season at Michigan State University (B10) and backstopped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship; Shai Buium (36th overall in 2021), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on April 17 after helping the University of Denver (NCHC) win their second NCAA Division I National Championship in three years; and Jakub Rychlovský, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on June 3 after leading Czechia’s top professional league with 26 goals in 2023-24.

A complete development camp roster can be found below.

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

The camp will be split into two teams – Team Red and Team White – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

DEVELOPMENT CAMP TO BE STREAMED AT DETROITREDWINGS.COM

The three-on-three tournament will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube) on Friday, July 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. The streams will feature exclusive interviews with Red Wings prospects and select members of the Red Wings front office staff – hosted by Red Wings radio voice Ken Kal and Red Wings TV’s Daniella Bruce. For in-depth coverage of Development Camp, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects.

