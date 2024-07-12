Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- For Colleen Allen, who has been President and CEO of the Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) since 2012, autism advocacy has always been at the forefront of her life.

“My cousin has autism, requires 24/7 care and is nonverbal,” Allen said. “Seeing the challenges and experiences my aunt and uncle have had over the years, that really is the personal side of this work for me.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Bingham Farms, Mich., AAoM works to raise expectations and expand opportunities for individuals and families living with autism. Allen said the non-profit organization has served more than 40,000 people across the state, a number that continues to increase every year.

“We’re constantly working as an organization,” Allen said. “We’re always going to help one family at a time and be very transactional, but also recognizing we must do something about the reasons why people are coming to us in the first place. That’s how we prioritize the advocacy work.”

Allen is the second Game Changers honoree that the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank are celebrating throughout July as part of Disability Pride Month.