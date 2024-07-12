Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

President and CEO of Autism Alliance of Michigan helping lead efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism

2024 Game Changers Disability Pride_Showcase-ALLEN_2568x1444_v1
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- For Colleen Allen, who has been President and CEO of the Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) since 2012, autism advocacy has always been at the forefront of her life.

“My cousin has autism, requires 24/7 care and is nonverbal,” Allen said. “Seeing the challenges and experiences my aunt and uncle have had over the years, that really is the personal side of this work for me.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Bingham Farms, Mich., AAoM works to raise expectations and expand opportunities for individuals and families living with autism. Allen said the non-profit organization has served more than 40,000 people across the state, a number that continues to increase every year.

“We’re constantly working as an organization,” Allen said. “We’re always going to help one family at a time and be very transactional, but also recognizing we must do something about the reasons why people are coming to us in the first place. That’s how we prioritize the advocacy work.”

Allen is the second Game Changers honoree that the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank are celebrating throughout July as part of Disability Pride Month.

DET_DisabilityGC_071224

Through its three Pillars of Work – Navigation, Education and Employment – AAoM drives initiatives that address systemic barriers for people with autism.

“We are truly an alliance,” Allen said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with multiple stakeholders, from hospitals to houses to community mental health centers. We are this third-party entity that sits outside of most service systems. Our goal is to guide families to the most evidence-based, accessible services.”

Allen said individuals with autism have talents and skills that often go unnoticed, which is why reducing autism stigma is incredibly important.

 “When I see other organizations creating a sensory-friendly day at the movie theater, while I’m not discouraging any of that because I think those are really important, I’ve always felt that 365 days out of the year should be an opportunity for community inclusion,” Allen said. “It shouldn’t be just the one day we decide to do it. We need to increase our efforts to include people through things like education, training, general awareness and media.”

Allen said she is thrilled to be named a Game Changers honoree but believes the recognition shouldn’t be hers alone to enjoy.  

“Autism Alliance is the Game Changer,” Allen said. “I don’t like taking credit for what has been an incredible effort by our board and staff. We consider ourselves as a high-impact organization. It means a lot to us because it shows that we are doing what we have intended all these years, which is truly change the community by increasing opportunities and raising expectations for people who have autism and their families.”

Learn more about the resources and values of AAoM by visiting this link. 

