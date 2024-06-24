Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Eight-game slate features home games with Chicago, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Ottawa

IMG_4021
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com
IMG_4022

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2024-25preseason schedule.

The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2024-25 with a home-and-home set against the Chicago Blackhawks – traveling to Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for an 8:00 p.m. game before hosting the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m. prior to road tiltsagainst the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and the Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

The Red Wings will wrap-up the preseason with three games in threenights, including back-to-back home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. and the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Detroit will conclude its eight-game preseason schedule with a road game in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The 2024-25 preseason schedule to date can be found below or here.

DATE
DAY
SITE
TIME (ET)
September 25, 2024
Wednesday
at Chicago (United Center)
8:00 PM
September 27, 2024
Friday
vs. Chicago (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
September 28, 2024
Saturday
vs. Pittsburgh (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
September 30, 2024
Monday
at Buffalo (KeyBank Center)
7:00 PM
October 1, 2024
Tuesday
at Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
7:00 PM
October 3, 2024
Thursday
vs. Toronto (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
October 4, 2024
Friday
vs. Ottawa (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
October 5, 2024
Saturday
at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
7:00 PM

2025-26 WINGED WHEEL NATION SEASON TICKET WAITLIST

The Detroit Red Wings recently announced the introduction of a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket waitlist for the 2025-26 season to meet the demand for tickets by the Hockeytown faithful. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by placing a deposit or move to the top of the waitlist by purchasing a 10-game plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season. For details visit DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.

Waitlist members for the 2025-26 Red Wings season will also receive first access to purchase individual game tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign before they go on sale to the public, along with exclusive offers throughout the season.

News Feed

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions