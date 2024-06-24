Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule
Eight-game slate features home games with Chicago, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Ottawa
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2024-25preseason schedule.
The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2024-25 with a home-and-home set against the Chicago Blackhawks – traveling to Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for an 8:00 p.m. game before hosting the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m. prior to road tiltsagainst the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and the Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.
The Red Wings will wrap-up the preseason with three games in threenights, including back-to-back home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. and the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Detroit will conclude its eight-game preseason schedule with a road game in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.
The 2024-25 preseason schedule to date can be found below or here.
DATE
DAY
SITE
TIME (ET)
September 25, 2024
Wednesday
at Chicago (United Center)
8:00 PM
September 27, 2024
Friday
vs. Chicago (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
September 28, 2024
Saturday
vs. Pittsburgh (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
September 30, 2024
Monday
at Buffalo (KeyBank Center)
7:00 PM
October 1, 2024
Tuesday
at Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
7:00 PM
October 3, 2024
Thursday
vs. Toronto (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
October 4, 2024
Friday
vs. Ottawa (Little Caesars Arena)
7:00 PM
October 5, 2024
Saturday
at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
7:00 PM
2025-26 WINGED WHEEL NATION SEASON TICKET WAITLIST
The Detroit Red Wings recently announced the introduction of a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket waitlist for the 2025-26 season to meet the demand for tickets by the Hockeytown faithful. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by placing a deposit or move to the top of the waitlist by purchasing a 10-game plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season. For details visit DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.
Waitlist members for the 2025-26 Red Wings season will also receive first access to purchase individual game tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign before they go on sale to the public, along with exclusive offers throughout the season.