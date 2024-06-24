Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2024-25preseason schedule.

The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2024-25 with a home-and-home set against the Chicago Blackhawks – traveling to Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for an 8:00 p.m. game before hosting the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m. prior to road tiltsagainst the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. and the Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

The Red Wings will wrap-up the preseason with three games in threenights, including back-to-back home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. and the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Detroit will conclude its eight-game preseason schedule with a road game in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The 2024-25 preseason schedule to date can be found below or here.