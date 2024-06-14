Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Director of Advocacy and Civic Engagement for Equality Michigan honored for enhancing LGBTQ+ awareness, promoting equality and representation for all community members

2024 Game Changers LGBTQ+ Pride Month_Showcase-EMME_2568x1444_v1
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- After coming out as transgender in 2014, Emme Zanotti focused on helping others in different spheres of her life learn and understand her gender identity.

“At the time, issues of transgender awareness were decreased relative to today,” Zanotti said. “A lot of my conversations with family members and at work were informing people that trans humans exist and it’s a real thing in the world. It was really validating my identity, almost like writing a book.”

Recognizing the power of self-advocacy, Zanotti said she became motivated to empower fellow LGBTQ+ Michiganders to do the same.

“I actually don’t see myself as being a voice for my community,” Zanotti said. “I always hope I’m doing the best that I can to be a conduit. I want to help create the access and on-ramps for doing advocacy work.”

DET_EmmeZ_Image01061424

Zanotti currently serves as the Director of Advocacy and Civic Engagement for Equality Michigan (EQMI), a statewide organization that strives to achieve and protect LGBTQ+ equality through education, advocacy and support.

She is the second Game Changers honoree being celebrated by the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank throughout June as part of Pride Month.

"With a deeply impactful career spanning local and national advocacy and support for the LGBTQ+ community, we’re thrilled to celebrate Emme Zanotti as a Game Changers honoree," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. "Emme’s commitment to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people has, and will continue to have, a lasting impact on Michiganders and beyond."

EQMI, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., works to positively change laws and address issues that disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ lives throughout the state. Zanotti said by encouraging collaboration between LGBTQ+ people and allied community groups, EQMI raises awareness and advances pro-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Emme_Image02

“We just did an entire tour of the state,” Zanotti said. “We filled rooms with community members and talked about things like how laws have changed over the last few years, making sure they understand their voting rights and election dates. Those conversations got so deep and rich, I think the engagement is very heartening.”

For Zanotti, the best part of her job is knowing she is making a positive impact on someone’s life.

“Just engaging with all those spectrums of our society is so unique,” Zanotti said. “It’s just getting the random call on a Tuesday from a mom who says in some way, we helped her transgender daughter change her legal name. You really get to see your work firsthand.”

Emme_Image01

Zanotti said she tends to avoid the spotlight, but being recognized as a Game Changers honoree means a lot to her.

“My grandparents spent several of their formative and adult years living in Detroit, but I can’t remember them missing a Tigers game during the season,” Zanotti said. “They’d watch the Tigers on television or listen to Ernie Harwell on a portable radio. I’d like to think my grandma would be pretty excited about this award if she was still here.”

For more information about EQMI, click here.

