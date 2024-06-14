Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- After coming out as transgender in 2014, Emme Zanotti focused on helping others in different spheres of her life learn and understand her gender identity.

“At the time, issues of transgender awareness were decreased relative to today,” Zanotti said. “A lot of my conversations with family members and at work were informing people that trans humans exist and it’s a real thing in the world. It was really validating my identity, almost like writing a book.”

Recognizing the power of self-advocacy, Zanotti said she became motivated to empower fellow LGBTQ+ Michiganders to do the same.

“I actually don’t see myself as being a voice for my community,” Zanotti said. “I always hope I’m doing the best that I can to be a conduit. I want to help create the access and on-ramps for doing advocacy work.”