Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Tyler Motte to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000.

Motte, 29, spent the 2023-24 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording nine points (6-3-9) and 28 penalty minutes in 69 regular-season games. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward also netted one goal in five postseason games with the Lightning. Motte split the 2022-23 campaign between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, logging nine points (3-6-9) and four penalty minutes in 38 games with the Senators before adding 10 points (5-5-10) and two penalty minutes in 24 regular-season contests with the Rangers. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte has registered 90 points (49-41-90) and 110 penalty minutes in 400 games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Rangers, Senators and Lightning since 2016-17. He also collected 32 points (21-11-32) and 49 penalty minutes in 67 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland Monsters and Utica Comets.

A native of St. Clair, Mich., Motte played three seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, where he skated alongside Red Wings forwards J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin. As a junior, Motte earned First Team All-American honors after racking up 56 points (32-24-56), a plus-28 rating and 36 penalty minutes in 38 games, helping the Wolverines earn a Big Ten Tournament championship. In total, Motte accumulated 105 points (50-55-105), a plus-38 rating and 72 penalty minutes in 107 games with the Wolverines. Motte also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2011-13. On the international stage, Motte represented Team USA at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, notching three points (1-2-3) in 10 games. He also competed at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, picking up one assist in five appearances. Motte captured a silver medal at the 2013 World Under-18 Championship with seven points (5-2-7) in seven games, and also won silver at the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

