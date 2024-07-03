Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

St. Clair native and University of Michigan product has skated in 400 NHL games since 2016-17

DET-Motte
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Tyler Motte to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000.

Motte, 29, spent the 2023-24 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording nine points (6-3-9) and 28 penalty minutes in 69 regular-season games. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward also netted one goal in five postseason games with the Lightning. Motte split the 2022-23 campaign between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, logging nine points (3-6-9) and four penalty minutes in 38 games with the Senators before adding 10 points (5-5-10) and two penalty minutes in 24 regular-season contests with the Rangers. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte has registered 90 points (49-41-90) and 110 penalty minutes in 400 games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Rangers, Senators and Lightning since 2016-17. He also collected 32 points (21-11-32) and 49 penalty minutes in 67 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland Monsters and Utica Comets.

A native of St. Clair, Mich., Motte played three seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, where he skated alongside Red Wings forwards J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin. As a junior, Motte earned First Team All-American honors after racking up 56 points (32-24-56), a plus-28 rating and 36 penalty minutes in 38 games, helping the Wolverines earn a Big Ten Tournament championship. In total, Motte accumulated 105 points (50-55-105), a plus-38 rating and 72 penalty minutes in 107 games with the Wolverines. Motte also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2011-13. On the international stage, Motte represented Team USA at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, notching three points (1-2-3) in 10 games. He also competed at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, picking up one assist in five appearances. Motte captured a silver medal at the 2013 World Under-18 Championship with seven points (5-2-7) in seven games, and also won silver at the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Tyler Motte, Center

Born Mar 10 1995  -- St. Clair, MI

Height 5.10 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Chicago Blackhawks round 4 #121 overall 2013 NHL Entry Draft

Motte Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Motte Stats

News Feed

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract