Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Blueliner split 2023-24 season between Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks

DET Lagesson
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Lagesson, 28, split the 2023-24 season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, recording four assists, a plus-five rating and 19 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Maple Leafs before notching 13 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Ducks. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound defenseman also picked up one assist in five appearances with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies during the 2023-24 campaign. Lagesson played the entire 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, logging 32 points (10-22-32), a plus-14 rating and 46 penalty minutes in 65 games. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (91st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lagesson has totaled 11 assists, a plus-two rating and 54 penalty minutes in 100 games with the Oilers, Montréal Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Ducks since 2019-20. He has also collected 72 points (21-51-72), a plus-33 rating and 118 penalty minutes in 173 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, Wolves and Marlies. Lagesson began the 2020-21 season with HC Vita Hästen and Kristianstads IK in Sweden’s second division, posting 12 points (3-9-12), a plus-six rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He made his professional debut with Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18, registering 13 points (1-12-13), a plus-13 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 49 regular-season games, in addition to one assist in 11 postseason contests.

Prior to turning professional, Lagesson played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts from 2015-17, tallying 15 points (4-11-15) and 54 penalty minutes in 63 games. He spent the 2014-15 campaign with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League, picking up 16 points (2-14-16), a plus-18 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups. A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lagesson developed in Frölunda HC’s system before arriving in North America. On the international stage, Lagesson represented his country at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016, combining for four points (2-2-4), a plus-eight rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He also competed for Sweden at the 2014 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting three goals in seven games. Lagesson played at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, showing two points (2-2-4) in four appearances. He captured a gold medal with Sweden at the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one assist and 12 penalty minutes in six games.

William Lagesson, Defense

Born Feb 22 1996  -- Gothenburg, Sweden Height 6.02 -- Weight 211 --

Shoots L  Selected by Edmonton Oilers round 4 #91 overall 2014 NHL Entry Draft

Lagesson Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Lagesson Stats

