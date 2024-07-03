Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

DETROIT -- As the Detroit Red Wings prospects learn what it takes to succeed at the NHL level during 2024 Development Camp, they’re doing so under the tutelage of a franchise legend and one of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s newest members.

Pavel Datsyuk, who spent his entire 14-year NHL career (2001-16) and won two Stanley Cup championships (2002, 2008) with Detroit, is taking the ice with prospects this week at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

The former Red Wings forward said he wants to help the prospects tap into their passion for the sport.

“I can give (a lot of) advice,” Datsyuk said after Day 2 of Development Camp on Tuesday. “(Hockey is) your favorite job. You choose this job. You need to fall in love with this job. How can you make it farther? Be good, come every day and enjoy.”