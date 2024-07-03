Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Former forward and 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee sharing knowledge with organization’s next generation of talent

070224-AMF-2387
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- As the Detroit Red Wings prospects learn what it takes to succeed at the NHL level during 2024 Development Camp, they’re doing so under the tutelage of a franchise legend and one of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s newest members.

Pavel Datsyuk, who spent his entire 14-year NHL career (2001-16) and won two Stanley Cup championships (2002, 2008) with Detroit, is taking the ice with prospects this week at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

The former Red Wings forward said he wants to help the prospects tap into their passion for the sport.

“I can give (a lot of) advice,” Datsyuk said after Day 2 of Development Camp on Tuesday. “(Hockey is) your favorite job. You choose this job. You need to fall in love with this job. How can you make it farther? Be good, come every day and enjoy.”

Pavel Datsyuk | Media Availability

Forward prospect Nate Danielson, who was Detroit’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, said he hopes to learn as much as he can from Datsyuk.

“He’s someone I’ve watched on YouTube,” Danielson said. “Just looking at his stickhandling and some of the things he’s done on the ice, you just think to yourself, ‘I wonder how he does it?’ It’s cool to hear some tips from him and just be around him.”

Datsyuk gave teaching points during Tuesday’s on-ice group sessions, sharing wisdom on skills like puck protection and stickhandling.

Forward prospect Austin Baker said he’s excited Datsyuk will be at the rink this week.

“I got the chance to skate with (Datsyuk) when I was younger at one of his camps,” said Baker, a Macomb, Mich., native and the Red Wings’ 203rd overall selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. “Seeing him out there now, he was trying to teach me something out there. That was pretty cool.”

Happy to be back in Detroit, the 45-year-old Datsyuk said he’s enjoyed catching up with former teammates like Niklas Kronwall, who is currently the Red Wings’ Director of European Player Development.

“I’m happy to see many people who were there when I left,” Datsyuk said. “They are still working and are in good shape. I have good memories. I hope they do too.”

Originally selected in the seventh round (No. 171 overall) by the Red Wings in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Datsyuk recorded 918 points (314 goals, 604 points) in 953 games. A four-time NHL All Star, the Russian forward won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship four consecutive times (2005-09) and the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward three straight seasons (2007-10).

When asked about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Datsyuk said he was in Florida when he received that special call on June 25.

“It’s hard to believe,” Datsyuk said. “Of course, I feel like I’m a lucky boy.”

