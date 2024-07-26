Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Patrick Romzek enjoyed a lengthy career in information technology (IT) before dedicating his post-retirement life to advocating for the disability community.

And for Romzek, whose son, Andrew, was born with Down syndrome, helping people with disabilities stems from his belief that every person has talent, abilities and potential.

“What inspired me was my son and my work,” Romzek said. “That led to setting up IT training academies for people with disabilities, which led to developing Andrew’s Place.”

Romzek is the Executive Director of Andrew’s Place, a Northville, Mich.-headquartered non-profit organization that strives to create a more equitable society by helping people with disabilities access the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

“When I started our flagship program, it was to help people get jobs in IT,” Romzek said. “I knew there were a lot of jobs in IT and at the time, the company I worked for couldn’t find quality people who would show up to work. I also knew there were people with disabilities who just wanted an opportunity to prove themselves, and that led to everything else.”

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank continue the Game Changers series throughout Disability Pride Month in July by celebrating Romzek’s selfless work.

“Kudos to the Red Wings, Tigers and Comerica Bank for focusing on (Disability Pride Month),” Romzek said. “There’s a lot of organizations that help the voiceless, but also plenty that don’t think about these people who are no different than you and me. They were just born with different challenges.”