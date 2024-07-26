Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Executive Director of Andrew’s Place celebrated for working tirelessly to make a more just and equitable society

2024 Game Changers Disability Pride_Showcase-ROMZEK_2568x1444_v1
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Patrick Romzek enjoyed a lengthy career in information technology (IT) before dedicating his post-retirement life to advocating for the disability community.

And for Romzek, whose son, Andrew, was born with Down syndrome, helping people with disabilities stems from his belief that every person has talent, abilities and potential.

“What inspired me was my son and my work,” Romzek said. “That led to setting up IT training academies for people with disabilities, which led to developing Andrew’s Place.”

Romzek is the Executive Director of Andrew’s Place, a Northville, Mich.-headquartered non-profit organization that strives to create a more equitable society by helping people with disabilities access the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

“When I started our flagship program, it was to help people get jobs in IT,” Romzek said. “I knew there were a lot of jobs in IT and at the time, the company I worked for couldn’t find quality people who would show up to work. I also knew there were people with disabilities who just wanted an opportunity to prove themselves, and that led to everything else.”

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank continue the Game Changers series throughout Disability Pride Month in July by celebrating Romzek’s selfless work.

“Kudos to the Red Wings, Tigers and Comerica Bank for focusing on (Disability Pride Month),” Romzek said. “There’s a lot of organizations that help the voiceless, but also plenty that don’t think about these people who are no different than you and me. They were just born with different challenges.”

Allen_Image01

Andrew’s Place also offers scholarship programs to help young people with disabilities attend Catholic schools. A practicing Catholic, Romzek said his faith guides his work.

“Andrew’s Place does a lot of things, but all that we do is focused on enriching the lives of people with disabilities,” Romzek said. “Their work life, our programs, their spiritual life. We do a lot of work in the Catholic church.”

Romzek said people with disabilities, like his son, are inspiring.

“For people with disabilities, the challenges are things like learning to walk or using a toilet,” Romzek said. “But what we take for granted become enormous challenges for people with disabilities. They really have a tenacity and drive to overcome.”

Romzek said the Game Changers platform is important because it brings the community together by raising awareness and supporting good causes.

“Everybody knows what the Red Wings and Tigers are,” Romzek said. “So that’s why this can raise awareness about the challenges people with disabilities endure and the people who are making a difference.”

For more information on Andrew’s Place, visit andrewsplace.org.

News Feed

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins