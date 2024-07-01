Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Two-time NHL All-Star has posted 245-176-42 record in 486 games

DET Talbot
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Cam Talbot to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Talbot, 36, spent the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Kings, posting a 27-20-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound netminder represented the Kings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, marking his second All-Star berth in three years. Talbot also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kings. He played the entire 2022-23 season with the Ottawa Senators, logging a 17-14-2 record with a 2.93 goals-against average, a 0.898 save percentage and one shutout in 36 contests. Talbot led all NHL goaltenders with 42 wins in 2016-17 as a member of the Edmonton Oilers. Originally signed by the New York Rangers an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2010, Talbot has compiled a 245-176-42 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 486 games with the Rangers, Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Senators and Kings since 2013-14. Talbot also holds a 54-52-5 record with a 2.68 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and eight shutouts in 116 American Hockey League games with the Connecticut Whale/Hartford Wolf Pack.

Prior to turning professional, Talbot played in 70 games at the University of Alabama in Huntsville from 2007-10, becoming the second player in program history to reach the NHL. As a junior in 2009-10, Talbot was named to the All-College Hockey America Second Team and earned MVP honors at the CHA Tournament after leading the Chargers to a place in the NCAA Tournament. The Caledonia, Ont., native also made 82 appearances with the Hamilton Red Wings in the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2004-07. On the international stage, Talbot backstopped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, posting a 7-1-0 record with a 1.25 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and four shutouts in eight appearances. He also earned a silver medal with Canada East at the 2006 World Junior A Challenge, showing a 3-1-0 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage in four contests.

Cameron Talbot, Goalie

Born Jul 5 1987  -- Caledonia, ONT

Height 6.04 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

Talbot Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Talbot Stats

