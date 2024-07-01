Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion logged 47 points in 50 games with Detroit in 2023-24

DET-Kaner-SIGNED_WEB 8
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Patrick Kane to a one-year contract extension.

Kane, 35, joined the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season and ranked among the team leaders with 20 goals (4th), 27 assists (8th), 47 points (T6th), two power play goals (T10th), 15 power play points (7th), three overtime goals (T1st), seven game-winning goals (1st) and 147 shots (6th) in 50 games. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward split the 2022-23 campaign between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, recording 57 points (21-36-57) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 regular-season games, in addition to six points (1-5-6) in seven postseason contests with the Rangers. Kane played in 16 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2007-23 and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders with 1,161 games played (3rd), 446 goals (3rd), 779 assists (2nd), 1,225 points (2nd), 122 power play goals (4th), 398 power play points (3rd), nine overtime goals (T2nd), 67 game-winning goals (4th) and 3,866 shots (3rd). Additionally, Kane places among Chicago’s greatest playoff performers with 136 games played (3rd), 52 goals (4th), 80 assists (3rd), 132 points (3rd), eight power play goals (10th), 41 power play points (7th), five overtime goals (1st), 11 game-winning goals (T1st) and 422 shots (3rd). In total, Kane has racked up 1,284 points (471-813-1,284) and 442 penalty minutes in 1,230 NHL games since 2007-08, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin for the most points among active skaters.

Originally selected by Chicago with the first overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Kane led the franchise to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Kane ended the Blackhawks’ 49-year title drought when he scored the overtime goal in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was named the recipient of the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after logging 19 points (9-10-19) in 23 postseason games, becoming the first American-born forward to earn the honor. In 2015, Kane led all scorers with 23 points (11-12-23) in 23 playoff appearances to help the Blackhawks clinch a Stanley Cup championship on home ice for the first time since 1938.

In all, Kane has been selected to nine NHL All-Star Games, including six consecutive appearances from 2015-20. He earned a place on the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2016-17, and was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2018-19. Following the 2015-16 season, Kane won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted on by fellow members of the NHLPA after recording 106 points (46-60-106), a plus-17 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 82 games. Kane later set a career high with 110 points (44-66-110) in 81 games during the 2018-19 campaign. He was honored as the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2007-08 as the NHL’s top rookie after leading all freshmen with 72 points (21-51-72) in 82 games. In 2017, Kane was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players as part of the league’s year-long Centennial Celebration.

Prior to turning professional, Kane spent the 2006-07 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, garnering Rookie of the Year accolades after leading the major junior circuit with 145 points (62-83-145) in 58 regular-season games. Kane also paced all OHL skaters with 31 points (10-21-31) in 16 postseason contests. The Buffalo, N.Y., native skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2004-06 and played for the Honeybaked AAA program in Metro Detroit during the 2003-04 season. On the international stage, Kane has represented Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2008, 2018 and 2019, earning a bronze medal and MVP honors at the 2018 tournament after leading all skaters in assists (12) and points (20) in 10 games. He served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, recording two assists in three appearances. Kane played for his country at back-to-back Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014, earning a silver medal at the 2010 tournament after logging five points (3-2-5) in six games. Additionally, Kane captured a bronze medal at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting nine points (5-4-9) in seven games. He also won a gold medal at the 2006 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the competition in goals (7) and points (12) in six games.

Patrick Kane, Right Wing

Born Nov 19 1988  -- Buffalo, NY

Height 5.10 -- Weight 177 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Chicago Blackhawks round 1 #1 overall 2007 NHL Entry Draft

Kane Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Kane Stats

News Feed

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal