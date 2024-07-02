Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Forward won back-to-back Calder Cup championships with AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2023 and 2024

DET Snively
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract.

Snively, 28, skated in three games with the Washington Capitals during the 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears and ranked among the team leaders with 14 goals (6th), 45 assists (1st), 59 points (1st), two power play goals (T7th), 21 power play points (T1st) and one overtime goal (T2nd) in 69 games. Snively also tallied 18 points (4-14-18) and 26 penalty minutes in 20 postseason contests with the Bears, helping the club win their second straight Calder Cup championship. He split the 2022-23 season between Washington and Hershey, logging four points (2-2-4) in 11 games with the Capitals, in addition to 27 points (9-18-27) and six penalty minutes in 32 games with the Bears. Snively also earned a Calder Cup title with Hershey in 2023, recording 15 points (2-13-15) in 20 playoff matchups. Originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent on March 18, 2019, Snively has totaled 11 points (6-5-11), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in 27 games with the Capitals since 2021-22. He has also racked up 172 points (58-114-172), a plus-57 rating and 72 penalty minutes in 220 AHL games with the Bears.

Prior to turning professional, Snively played four seasons at Yale University from 2015-19, where he compiled 139 points (58-81-139), a plus-18 rating and 81 penalty minutes in 129 games. Snively garnered All-Ivy League First-Team honors as a junior and a senior, and was named ECAC Rookie of the Year after registering 28 points (10-18-28), a plus-five rating and 12 penalty minutes in 32 games as a freshman in 2015-16. Snively also spent three seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League from 2012-15, showing 125 points (50-75-125), a plus-14 rating and 81 penalty minutes in 159 games. The Herndon, Va., native won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2014 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with three points (2-1-3) and six penalty minutes in four games. Snively also earned a silver medal at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, notching two points (1-1-2) in five appearances.

Joe Snively, Center

Born Jan 1 1996  -- Herndon, VA

Height 5.09 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

Snively Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Snively Stats

