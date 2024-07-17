Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

32-year-old forward signs two-year free-agent contract with Red Wings after helping Panthers win 2024 Stanley Cup championship

GettyImages-2157863625
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Vladimir Tarasenko officially became a member of the Detroit Red Wings when he signed a two-year free-agent contract on July 3, but the 32-year-old forward arrives in Detroit already knowing a handful of his new teammates.

Tarasenko, who played his first 11 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues, played with goalie Ville Husso from 2020-22. He was also teammates with Tyler Motte and Patrick Kane on the New York Rangers in 2022-23.

So when considering his free-agency options, Tarasenko said he contacted Kane to learn more about Detroit.

“I liked the way the team played last year,” Tarasenko said in an introductory Zoom call with the media on July 8. “I decided with the family this is the best decision for us moving forward. We are really excited about it. It’s a new chapter for us. We can’t wait to get to Detroit, get settled and start Training Camp.”

Vladimir Tarasenko | Media Availability

Tarasenko split last season between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, recording 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games. He also earned nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 postseason games with Florida, helping the club win its first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

Originally selected by St. Louis with the 16th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has 629 points (293 goals, 336 assists) in 751 games with the Blues, Rangers, Senators and Panthers.

"I think he is going to be so good for the group,” Kane said about Tarasenko. “He’s a proven winner. The way he plays, how hard he plays - I think a lot of players in general, not just young guys, will see how hard he works and how much effort he gives every shift. That’s why he has a couple Stanley Cups to his name too.”

Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said Tarasenko will boost Detroit’s offense.

“A little bit different type of player than our wingers Lucas (Raymond), Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat,” Yzerman said about Tarasenko on July 4. “A left-shot who will fill out that top-six, top-nine group. A scorer and straight-ahead guy who is big, strong and will go to the net. We feel that’s a really good addition.”

A natural right wing, Tarasenko said he’s comfortable shifting to the left side or filling any role that Detroit’s coaching staff asks of him this season.

“I played left last season for the first time in my life,” Tarasenko said. “I’ve always played only right. It took a little bit of time to understand the systems, like how the team played. If you know what you’re doing on the ice, I don’t think there is a difference on what wing you play.”

Tarasenko said he’s best known for his offense but he’s grown to appreciate the defensive side of the puck throughout his 12-year NHL career.

"I still like to score goals, don’t get me wrong," Tarasenko said. “Not only team, but I have some personal goals too. I never wanted to not play defense. Sometimes I just don’t understand what to do. But as the years have gone by, the more I played, I just realized you have to do this for your team to win the championship.”

Tarasenko was born and raised in Yaroslavl, Russia, but said he’s always had an affinity for the Red Wings.  

“Detroit is one of the most famous if not the most famous team in the world when you talk about hockey history,” Tarasenko said. “Growing up in Russia, a lot of people followed Detroit because of the Russian Five. On my first PlayStation, I played with Detroit with my friends.”

And now, Tarasenko said his family is excited to start their next chapter in Detroit.

“My kids play hockey too,” Tarasenko said. “I know Detroit has some of the best youth hockey programs in the States, which is nice too. We are obviously very happy about the trust from the organization to give us a deal. We can come and settle, just be together as a family.”

News Feed

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 