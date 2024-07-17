Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

DETROIT -- Vladimir Tarasenko officially became a member of the Detroit Red Wings when he signed a two-year free-agent contract on July 3, but the 32-year-old forward arrives in Detroit already knowing a handful of his new teammates.

Tarasenko, who played his first 11 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues, played with goalie Ville Husso from 2020-22. He was also teammates with Tyler Motte and Patrick Kane on the New York Rangers in 2022-23.

So when considering his free-agency options, Tarasenko said he contacted Kane to learn more about Detroit.

“I liked the way the team played last year,” Tarasenko said in an introductory Zoom call with the media on July 8. “I decided with the family this is the best decision for us moving forward. We are really excited about it. It’s a new chapter for us. We can’t wait to get to Detroit, get settled and start Training Camp.”