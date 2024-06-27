Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Reid Beyerlein lives his life by a guiding principle, which helps the Royal Oak, Mich., native strengthen and feel more connected to his community.

“For me, it’s always been about doing the right thing,” Beyerlein said. “I believe in giving back, especially if you are fortunate enough to help those who might not have what you have. That’s been in my blood since a very young age, a family trait I would say, and why I started Ties Like Me!”

Founded in 2005 by Beyerlein and business partner Robert Lalicki, Ties Like Me! is a professional networking group that aims to advance the economic, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the LGBTQ+ community in southeast Michigan.

“Ties Like Me! has evolved to serve a lot of different purposes for a lot of different people,” Beyerlein said. “It’s become more of a social and networking space, but I think that change has been great.”

Beyerlein is the final Game Changers honoree being celebrated by the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank as part of Pride Month.

“Recognizing the power networking can bring to personal and professional growth within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community, Reid Beyerlein’s Ties Like Me! creates the necessary space that helps people connect,” said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “As a Game Changers honoree, Reid is actively strengthening our local business community one remarkable networking event at time.”