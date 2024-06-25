Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Detroit trades second-round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft and defenseman Jake Walman to San Jose Sharks in exchange for future considerations

DET-Trade Graphic
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and forward Jesse Kiiskinen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson. The Red Wings subsequently traded Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and defenseman Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for future considerations.

Kiiskinen, 18, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Lahti Pelicans in Finland’s highest professional league, recording 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 38 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward played in six postseason contests with the Pelicans, helping the team reach the championship round for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Kiiskinen tallied one goal in six Champions Hockey League games with the Pelicans. He also spent time with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad in 2023-24, logging 21 points (14-7-21), a plus-13 rating and six penalty minutes in eight regular-season games, in addition to three assists in three playoff matchups in Finland’s top junior league.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Kiiskinen made his professional debut with the Pelicans in 2022-23, tallying one assist, a plus-two rating and two penalty minutes in seven games. He also skated in one game with Peliitat Heinola in Finland’s second-highest professional league during the 2022-23 campaign. Kiiskinen accumulated 43 points (20-23-43), a plus-12 rating and eight penalty minutes in 31 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad in 2022-23, along with two points (1-1-2) in one game at the under-18 level. In total, Kiiskinen has compiled 89 points (47-42-89) in 79 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 team, 38 points (19-19-38) in 31 games with the under-18 squad and 30 points (15-15-30) in 28 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, the Hollola, Finland, native competed at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in five games en route to being named one of his country’s top three performers. He also won a bronze medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Right Wing

Born Aug 23 2005  -- Hollola, Finland

Height 6.02 -- Weight 197 -- Shoots R  

Selected by Nashville Predators round 3 #68 overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Kiiskinen Stats
- 0.07 MB
Download Kiiskinen Stats

News Feed

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 