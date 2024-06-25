Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and forward Jesse Kiiskinen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson. The Red Wings subsequently traded Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and defenseman Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for future considerations.

Kiiskinen, 18, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Lahti Pelicans in Finland’s highest professional league, recording 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 38 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound forward played in six postseason contests with the Pelicans, helping the team reach the championship round for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Kiiskinen tallied one goal in six Champions Hockey League games with the Pelicans. He also spent time with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad in 2023-24, logging 21 points (14-7-21), a plus-13 rating and six penalty minutes in eight regular-season games, in addition to three assists in three playoff matchups in Finland’s top junior league.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Kiiskinen made his professional debut with the Pelicans in 2022-23, tallying one assist, a plus-two rating and two penalty minutes in seven games. He also skated in one game with Peliitat Heinola in Finland’s second-highest professional league during the 2022-23 campaign. Kiiskinen accumulated 43 points (20-23-43), a plus-12 rating and eight penalty minutes in 31 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 squad in 2022-23, along with two points (1-1-2) in one game at the under-18 level. In total, Kiiskinen has compiled 89 points (47-42-89) in 79 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 team, 38 points (19-19-38) in 31 games with the under-18 squad and 30 points (15-15-30) in 28 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, the Hollola, Finland, native competed at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in five games en route to being named one of his country’s top three performers. He also won a bronze medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Right Wing

Born Aug 23 2005 -- Hollola, Finland

Height 6.02 -- Weight 197 -- Shoots R

Selected by Nashville Predators round 3 #68 overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft