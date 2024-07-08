Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Detroit’s 2024 Development Camp featured 29 players from July 1-5, including all eight prospects the organization selected at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas. According to Cleary, getting an extensive look at the Red Wings’ rising talent is valuable from an organizational perspective.

“It’s always beneficial, especially to bring in the new draft picks, being able to get these kids over,” Cleary said. “It’s awesome, for me personally and for everyone involved, just to get to know each other.”

Development Camp is a beneficial experience for Detroit’s newest draft picks and younger prospects, who get to train at a state-of-the-art NHL facility and see what life is like as a professional hockey player.

The players also learn how to take care of themselves off the ice.

“Things have evolved and changed so much, from nutrition to the skills and skating instructors, the performance science part of sports,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said. “The kids have so much more information and education available to them. We’re hoping they soak it in.”