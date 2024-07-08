Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Immersive five-day camp helps Detroit’s rising talent take next step in their professional hockey careers

070524-AMF-5241
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- After five days of on-ice and off-ice testing, video sessions, nutrition education and team-bonding activities, the Detroit Red Wings prospects concluded 2024 Development Camp last Friday with a spirited three-on-three tournament at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said he was very pleased with how this year’s Development Camp played out.

“I thought the kids were very respectful, worked hard and were attentive,” Cleary said. “They were awesome. Probably one of the best development camps I’ve been part of.”

Cleary | Media Availability

Detroit’s 2024 Development Camp featured 29 players from July 1-5, including all eight prospects the organization selected at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas. According to Cleary, getting an extensive look at the Red Wings’ rising talent is valuable from an organizational perspective.

“It’s always beneficial, especially to bring in the new draft picks, being able to get these kids over,” Cleary said. “It’s awesome, for me personally and for everyone involved, just to get to know each other.”

Development Camp is a beneficial experience for Detroit’s newest draft picks and younger prospects, who get to train at a state-of-the-art NHL facility and see what life is like as a professional hockey player.

The players also learn how to take care of themselves off the ice.

“Things have evolved and changed so much, from nutrition to the skills and skating instructors, the performance science part of sports,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said. “The kids have so much more information and education available to them. We’re hoping they soak it in.”

Forward prospect Nate Danielson, who was picked No. 9 overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, was a standout at Development Camp according to Cleary.

“I thought Nate Danielson was great every day,” Cleary said. “Came in, terrific shape. I know we speak a lot about Nate, but he talks the talk and he walks it. He does everything right and he really showed the way in his testing, preparations and professionalism. The way he handles himself, his maturity and the way he talks (to the media). He’s a really great young kid.”

But Cleary made it clear that Development Camp isn’t about judging the Red Wings prospects. It’s about helping build a foundation for their professional careers.

“At the end of the day, you tell them to take it serious,” Cleary said. “Train serious. These kids are young, I get it. Once they leave here, don’t forget about everything we just worked on. The idea would be for them to take one or two things and hopefully, it sticks with them.”

For first-time campers like 20-year-old forward Ondrej Becher, being around fellow Red Wings prospects helped him feel more comfortable.

“It helps me a lot being around guys who are the same age as me,” said Becher, who was Detroit’s 80th overall pick at this year’s NHL Draft. “They are amazing people and players. It’s been great here.”

The support of everyone involved at Red Wings’ Development Camp is vital to its overall success year after year, Cleary said.

“This doesn’t go well without so many people helping me,” Cleary said. “I have so many good people around me that help me. From the trainers, they’re an integral part of this, to the media, chefs, cooks and all the staff. They’re great.”

News Feed

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree