Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

DETROIT -- After five days of on-ice and off-ice testing, video sessions, nutrition education and team-bonding activities, the Detroit Red Wings prospects concluded 2024 Development Camp last Friday with a spirited three-on-three tournament at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.
Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said he was very pleased with how this year’s Development Camp played out.
“I thought the kids were very respectful, worked hard and were attentive,” Cleary said. “They were awesome. Probably one of the best development camps I’ve been part of.”