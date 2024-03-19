Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

2019 Seventh-round pick played four seasons at Colgate University

DET-gylander_Signed_WEB
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Gylander will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Gylander, 22, recently completed his senior season at Colgate University, posting a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.901 save percentage in 32 appearances. The 6-foot-5, 196-pound goaltender helped the Raiders clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a junior, logging a 19-15-5 record with a 2.46 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 contests. Gylander was also honored as the 2023 ECAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after backstopping Colgate to its first conference title since 1990. Selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gylander compiled a 46-46-13 record with a 2.69 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and five shutouts in 106 appearances at Colgate.

Prior to his collegiate career, Gylander spent parts of three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he earned a 51-9-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average, a 0.919 save percentage and six shutouts in 64 appearances from 2017-20. The Beaumont, Alta., native was named the AJHL’s Top Goaltender in 2019-20 after posting a 34-5-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a 0.924 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 games. On the international stage, Gylander made two appearances with Team Canada West at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Carter Gylander, Goalie

Born Jun 5 2001  -- Beaumont, ALTA

Height 6.05 -- Weight 196 Selected by

Detroit Red Wings round 7 #191 overall 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Gylander Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Gylander Stats

News Feed

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  