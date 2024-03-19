Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Gylander will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Gylander, 22, recently completed his senior season at Colgate University, posting a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.901 save percentage in 32 appearances. The 6-foot-5, 196-pound goaltender helped the Raiders clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a junior, logging a 19-15-5 record with a 2.46 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 contests. Gylander was also honored as the 2023 ECAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after backstopping Colgate to its first conference title since 1990. Selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gylander compiled a 46-46-13 record with a 2.69 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and five shutouts in 106 appearances at Colgate.

Prior to his collegiate career, Gylander spent parts of three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he earned a 51-9-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average, a 0.919 save percentage and six shutouts in 64 appearances from 2017-20. The Beaumont, Alta., native was named the AJHL’s Top Goaltender in 2019-20 after posting a 34-5-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a 0.924 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 games. On the international stage, Gylander made two appearances with Team Canada West at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Carter Gylander, Goalie

Born Jun 5 2001 -- Beaumont, ALTA

Height 6.05 -- Weight 196 Selected by

Detroit Red Wings round 7 #191 overall 2019 NHL Entry Draft