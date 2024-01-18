Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Lalonde, Red Wings teammates impressed by Swedish forward’s skill and steadily improving game

By Jonathan Mills
Lucas Raymond earned 57 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign in 2021-22 and followed up with 45 points in 74 games last season, but the young Swede wasn’t satisfied with his early success. Raymond wanted to get bigger and stronger to improve his overall game this season.

After changing his training regimen this summer, the former 176-pound forward arrived at the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 Training Camp weighing 188 pounds.

“I had a chef who helped me a lot with meals,” Raymond said. “I think nutrition was a big thing and the way I planned the workouts.”

That physical transformation has been a difference maker for Raymond on and off the ice this season.

“Confidence comes from preparing well and feeling like you’re prepared,” Raymond said. “I feel good this season, probably the best I’ve felt during my years here so far. It’s just about consistency and playing good on a nightly basis.”

Through 44 games this season, Raymond ranks second on the Red Wings in assists (22), third in points (34) and fourth in goals (12). In Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime road victory against the Florida Panthers, Raymond skated in his 200th career NHL game.

“Big growth,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Raymond’s development this season. “You can see his game elevating, a lot more consistent night in and night out. That’s huge credit to him. Just the growth he has with his details and habits, a lot of it has come from his growth and approach off the ice too. Still building and growing, we’re happy to have him.”                                

While Raymond is on pace for a career-high 63 points and 41 assists over an 82-game schedule, he said taking strides in his defense is just as important as being a steady offensive contributor.

“A big part that we’ve been talking about,” Raymond said. “(The forwards) want to be stronger in front of the net, especially breaking pucks out.”

At age 21, Raymond is learning from his Red Wings teammates as much as he is impressing them.

“He’s a really good player,” Joe Veleno said about Raymond. “A lot of skill in his toolbox. I think he’s also learning to play the right way, which is really huge for a young guy. To be able to defend pretty well with his skillset is impressive. He’s come a long way for sure.”

Moritz Seider said Raymond is noticeably stronger and faster this season.

“His body is more mature and he’s grown out now,” Seider said. “It’s just a matter of time before he fully settles into his full shape and becomes even more dominant in the future years.”

As Raymond continues to grow as a top-line forward for Detroit, he said keeping a level-headed approach will help him navigate the highs and lows of his third NHL season.

“Obviously you want the downs to be as short as possible and ups to be as long as possible,” Raymond said. “As a team and individually, I think it’s just about looking forward. I feel that’s the beauty. You always have a game the next day or two.”

