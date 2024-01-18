Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Lucas Raymond earned 57 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign in 2021-22 and followed up with 45 points in 74 games last season, but the young Swede wasn’t satisfied with his early success. Raymond wanted to get bigger and stronger to improve his overall game this season.

After changing his training regimen this summer, the former 176-pound forward arrived at the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 Training Camp weighing 188 pounds.

“I had a chef who helped me a lot with meals,” Raymond said. “I think nutrition was a big thing and the way I planned the workouts.”

That physical transformation has been a difference maker for Raymond on and off the ice this season.

“Confidence comes from preparing well and feeling like you’re prepared,” Raymond said. “I feel good this season, probably the best I’ve felt during my years here so far. It’s just about consistency and playing good on a nightly basis.”

Through 44 games this season, Raymond ranks second on the Red Wings in assists (22), third in points (34) and fourth in goals (12). In Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime road victory against the Florida Panthers, Raymond skated in his 200th career NHL game.