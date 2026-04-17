2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

The Stanley Cup dream for 16 teams has been dashed. But for the fans of those teams, there is still plenty to root for in the postseason.

Remember when Ray Bourque won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001? The Boston Bruins missed the playoffs that season, but the eyes of New England were on the longtime Bruins defenseman during the postseason rooting that he would win the Cup for the first time.

But there are examples every year with every team of players who are still thought of fondly by a fanbase even though they now play for a different team.

With that in mind, here is who fans of each non-playoff team could be rooting for once the postseason starts Saturday.

CALGARY FLAMES

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Elias Lindholm, F; Nikita Zadorov, D; Carolina Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski, F; Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri, F; Brett Kulak, D; Edmonton Oilers: Curtis Lazar, F; Los Angeles Kings: Andrei Kuzmenko, F; Ottawa Senators: Dennis Gilbert, D; Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway, F; Dan Vladar, G; Pittsburgh Penguins: Anthony Mantha, F; Ilya Solovyov, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Jakob Pelletier, F; Utah Mammoth: Nick DeSimone, D; Kevin Rooney, F; MacKenzie Weegar, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Rasmus Andersson, D; Noah Hanifin, D

Missed the most: Vladar was less than 100 percent in 2024-25 after coming back from surgery in April 2024 to repair a torn labrum in his right hip, but still was a strong mentor to Dustin Wolf, allowing him the chance to mature into a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season. Without Vladar to rely on, Wolf's goals-against average has risen from 2.64 to 3.01, and his save percentage has dipped from .910 to .899. There certainly were other factors that led to the Flames struggling this season, but the lack of a veteran to partner with Wolf appears to have been a significant one.

Who to root for: Andersson was a heart-and-soul player during his 10 seasons with the Flames. In his final five, he had five straight 30-point seasons, blocked a Calgary-best 733 shots, and averaged 23:43 of ice time for a team that went to the playoffs just once during that span. It might be tough for Flames fans to root for another Pacific Division team, but Andersson gave Calgary fans everything he had, and in return it should be easy for them to root for Andersson and Vegas to have a Cup run.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Petr Mrazek, G; Boston Bruins: Henri Jokiharju, D; Lukas Reichel, F; Nikita Zadorov, D; Carolina Hurricanes: Taylor Hall, F; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Edmonton Oilers: Colton Dach, F; Jason Dickinson, F; Mattias Janmark, F; Connor Murphy, D; Los Angeles Kings: Anton Forsberg, G; Artemi Panarin, F; Minnesota Wild: Nick Foligno, F; Ryan Hartman, F; Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach, F; Phillip Danault, F; Joe Veleno, F; Ottawa Senators: Dennis Gilbert, D; Philadelphia Flyers: Nick Seeler, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Brandon Hagel, F; Corey Perry, F; Utah Mammoth: Nick Schmaltz, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Brandon Saad, F

Missed the most: Hagel was starting to show flashes of his high-end offensive ability when the Blackhawks traded him to the Lightning on March 18, 2022. Since then, the 27-year-old has scored 30 goals three times in four seasons, including 36 this season, and helped Tampa Bay reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2022.

Who to root for: Murphy spent nine seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded March 2. While the Blackhawks reached the postseason just once during his tenure (2020), Murphy always brought a high level of professionalism and was a solid mentor for Chicago's defenseman prospects. As a reward for his patience and solid play, Blackhawks fans should find it easy to root for Murphy to take a lap with the Cup.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Jordan Harris, D; Joonas Korpisalo, G; Sean Kuraly, F; Andrew Peeke, D; Buffalo Sabres: Justin Danforth, F; Josh Dunne, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Eric Robinson, F; Colorado Avalanche: Nick Blankenburg, D; Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene, F; Edmonton Oilers: Jack Roslovic, F; Los Angeles Kings: Anton Forsberg, G; Artemi Panarin, F; Minnesota Wild: Nick Foligno, F; Montreal Canadiens: Josh Anderson, F; Patrik Laine, F; Alexandre Texier, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Egor Chinakhov, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Oliver Bjorkstrand, F; Utah Mammoth: Ian Cole, D; Kevin Stenlund, F; Vegas Golden Knights: William Karlsson, F; Brandon Saad, F

Missed the most: Chinakhov never found a consistent lineup spot during his five seasons with the Blue Jackets, topping out at 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 53 games in 2023-24. It was more of the same with him getting scratched eight times in the first 37 games of the season. He was traded to the Penguins on Dec. 29, and the change of scenery clearly provided a spark. His 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games each was third on the Penguins from his debut Jan. 1 to the end of the season. No player on the Blue Jackets scored that many goals in the same span, and only defenseman link-placeholder-0 had more points.

Who to root for: How do Blue Jackets fans not root for the hometown boy? Roslovic is a Columbus native who played his youth hockey for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, then stayed in-state for two college seasons at Miami University. He played four seasons for the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Rangers in 2023-24. After a stop with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, he signed with the Oilers on Oct. 8 and became a big contributor with 21 goals in 68 games. Now Roslovic has the chance to bring Columbus its first Stanley Cup parade.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Ville Husso, G; Petr Mrazek, G; Buffalo Sabres: Alex Lyon, G; Carolina Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere, D; Dallas Stars: Adam Erne, F; Edmonton Oilers: Jake Walman, D; Minnesota Wild: Robby Fabbri, F; Jeff Petry, D; Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Montreal Canadiens: Joe Veleno, F; Ottawa Senators: Nick Jensen, D; James Reimer, G; Philadelphia Flyers: Luke Glendening, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Anthony Mantha, F; Elmer Soderblom, F

Missed the most: Gostisbehere had 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24, his only season in Detroit. At the time it was the most points by a Detroit defenseman since Nicklas Lidstrom had 62 points in 2010-11. In the past two seasons, the only player to come to close to that mark was Moritz Seider with 60 points (10 goals, 50 assists) this season. The Red Wings were 24th in points from defensemen this season with 145, after they were 29th in 2024-25 with 134 points, while Gostisbehere has led Hurricanes defensemen in scoring each of the past two seasons. Having another offensive driver from the back end could have helped in their push to end a playoff drought that is at 10 seasons.

Who to root for: Petry's Detroit roots run deeper than the two seasons (2023-25) he played for the Red Wings. The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the son of Dan Petry, who was a starting pitcher for the 1984 Detroit Tigers World Series championship team. The Red Wings won't have a Cup parade but seeing one of their own party with it could be the next best option.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas, D; Frank Vatrano, F; Buffalo Sabres: Alex Lyon, G; Carolina Hurricanes: Mike Reilly, D; Dallas Stars: Alexander Petrovic, D; Minnesota Wild: Jeff Petry, D; Nico Sturm, F; Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Montreal Canadiens: Mike Matheson, D; Sam Montembeault, G; Ottawa Senators: Nick Cousins, F; Claude Giroux, F; James Reimer, G; Philadelphia Flyers: Noah Juulsen, D; Owen Tippett, F; Garrett Wilson, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Noel Acciari, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Jonas Johansson, G; Utah Mammoth: Nate Schmidt, D; Kevin Stenlund, F; Vitek Vanecek, G; MacKenzie Weegar, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith, F

Missed the most: Schmidt delivered full value for the one-year contract he signed for the 2024-25 season, playing 80 regular-season games and posting a plus-9 rating in 16:16 of ice time in 23 games to help the Panthers win the Cup. With the number of injuries the Panthers battled this season, having experienced, dependable depth is something that was missed.

Who to root for: Weegar was just coming into his own as a top defenseman when the Panthers traded him to the Calgary Flames as part of the deal for Matthew Tkachuk. Which meant Weegar had to watch as Florida went to the Cup Final three straight seasons and win two championships. It only would be fair for Panthers fans to cheer on Weegar and the Mammoth.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Mikael Granlund, F; Boston Bruins: Viktor Arvidsson, F; Tanner Jeannot, F; Buffalo Sabres: Luke Schenn, D; Jason Zucker, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski, F; Colorado Avalanche: Nick Blankenburg, D; Scott Wedgewood, G; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Michael Bunting, F; Matt Duchene, F; Ryan Hartman, F; Edmonton Oilers: Mattias Ekholm, D; Connor Ingram, G; Spencer Stastney, D; Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala, F; Minnesota Wild: Michael McCarron, F; Yakov Trenin, F; Montreal Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier, D; Ottawa Senators: Nick Cousins, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Samuel Girard, D; Tommy Novak, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh, D; Steven Santini, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon, D; Colton Sissons, F; Cole Smith, F

Missed the most: McDonagh was an important leader for two seasons on a team that in 2023-24 rallied to reach the playoffs and then pushed the Vancouver Canucks to six games in the first round. He was traded to the Lightning after that season as part of a significant roster overhaul, and the lack of the type of veteran presence on and off the ice on the back end that he could bring seemed to be among the reasons the Predators have failed to qualify for the postseason since then.

Who to root for: Ekholm was a stalwart defensive presence for 12 seasons, including 11 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 22 playoff games in helping Nashville reach the Cup Final in 2017, and in his final nine seasons he missed a total of 21 games while totaling a Predators-high 541 hits and 858 blocked shots, second on the team. He's been back to the Final with the Oilers each of the past two seasons, and it certainly would be worthy of a party on Broadway to see Ekholm take that one final step with Edmonton this season.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Pavel Zacha, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Taylor Hall, F; Colorado Avalanche: Mackenzie Blackwood, G; Scott Wedgewood, G; Dallas Stars: Nathan Bastian, F; Edmonton Oilers: Adam Henrique, F; Curtis Lazar, F; Los Angeles Kings: Brian Dumoulin, D; Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansson, F; Ottawa Senators: Kurtis MacDermid, F; Fabian Zetterlund, F; Philadelphia Flyers: Luke Glendening, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Ryan Graves, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Santini, D; Utah Mammoth: Nick DeSimone, D; John Marino, D; Kevin Rooney, F; Vitek Vanecek, G; Vegas Golden Knights: Alexander Holtz, F; Akira Schmid, G

Missed the most: Zacha increased his point total each of his final three seasons with the Devils, topping out at 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games in 2021-22 when he was 24 years old. He was traded to the Bruins on July 13, 2022, and age and experience has allowed him to lift his game to another level. He's scored at least 20 goals in three of his four seasons with Boston, including 30 this season. The Devils have lacked a third-line center behind Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier; Zacha could have filled that role quite nicely.

Who to root for: Henrique played the first eight of his 16 NHL seasons with New Jersey, and his 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 2011-12 are the second most by a Devils rookie this century (Hischier, 52 points, 2017-18). Now a 36-year-old respected veteran, Henrique has helped the Oilers reach the Final each of the past two seasons. If there can't be a Cup party in New Jersey, watching Henrique finally lift the trophy could be just as satisfying.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Ross Johnston, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Mike Reilly, D; Colorado Avalanche: Brock Nelson, F; Devon Toews, D; Montreal Canadiens: Noah Dobson, D; Pittsburgh Penguins: Parker Wotherspoon, D

Missed the most: Toews was just starting to show his potential when the Islanders traded him to the Avalanche on Oct. 12, 2020. In six seasons with Colorado, the 32-year-old has emerged as a trusted partner for two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar, but he's stood out on his own with three 50-point seasons, a championship with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and a silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Who to root for: Nelson's 901 games with the Islanders are fourth among players not part of New York's four straight Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83, and his 295 goals are the second to Anders Lee (308). Nelson was a consistent presence for 12 seasons, including three with at least 30 goals, and his 16 goals led the Islanders during their back-to-back runs to the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. He was a quiet leader who played hard minutes and took key face-offs. Islanders fans should have no problem staying up late watching Nelson go on another Cup run with the Avalanche.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Chris Kreider, F; Jacob Trouba, D; Frank Vatrano, F; Buffalo Sabres: Sam Carrick, F; Carolina Hurricanes: K'Andre Miller, D; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Nils Lundkvist, D; Edmonton Oilers: Jack Roslovic, F; Los Angeles Kings: Artemi Panarin, F; Minnesota Wild: Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Mats Zuccarello, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh, D; Utah Mammoth: Kevin Rooney, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Brett Howden, F; Reilly Smith, F

Missed the most: Panarin signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers on July 1, 2019. He led them in scoring each of his first six seasons, and when he was traded to the Kings on Feb. 4, he also was their leading scorer with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games. He finished the season with 27 points (nine goals, 18 points) in 25 games, showing he can still be an offensive force. The Rangers are going in a different direction and weren't going to give Panarin a contract after the season, but even at 34 he'd be a solid foundational piece for any team.

Who to root for: All Kreider did during his 13 seasons with the Rangers was score 326 goals, more than anyone to pull on the sweater except for Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336), and his 10 20-goal seasons are second only to Gilbert's 12. Kreider also won the first Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" award in 2021-22 for his leadership and community service. It was difficult to see the 34-year-old traded away last summer, but it should be easy for Rangers fans to stay up late to cheer on Kreider and the Ducks.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Mikael Granlund, F; Jeffrey Viel, F; Boston Bruins: Michael Eyssimont, F; Colorado Avalanche: Mackenzie Blackwood, G; Brent Burns, D; Edmonton Oilers: Ty Emberson, D; Jake Walman, D; Los Angeles Kings: Cody Ceci, D; Minnesota Wild: Jake Middleton, D; Nico Sturm, F; Ottawa Senators: James Reimer, G; Fabian Zetterlund, F; Philadelphia Flyers: Carl Grundstrom, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Erik Karlsson, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Scott Sabourin, F; Utah Mammoth: Vitek Vanecek, G; Vegas Golden Knights: Tomas Hertl, F; Adin Hill, G

Missed the most: Hertl's top-level production and infectious smile made him a fan favorite, from scoring four goals in his third NHL game on Oct. 8, 2013, right on through his 11 seasons with the Sharks. He's fifth all-time for San Jose with 214 goals and sixth with 484 points. The 32-year-old was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, and his 56 goals the past two seasons are second for Vegas; the only Sharks player to score that many is Macklin Celebrini (69).

Who to root for: Burns became one of best players to wear a Sharks jersey during his 11 seasons. He helped the Sharks reach the Cup Final in 2016, won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman in 2017 and the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service in 2015. His 172 goals are more than double what any other Sharks defenseman has scored, and his 594 points are fifth among all San Jose players. At 41 years old, he remains a durable, productive player for the Avalanche, with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) and 18:54 of ice time in 81 games, and extending his consecutive games played streak to 1,006, second all-time behind Phil Kessel (1,064). About the only accolade missing from Burns' resume is a Stanley Cup. For all he gave to the Sharks, it should be easy for their fans to root Burns and the Avalanche on during the postseason.

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Michael Eyssimont, F; Morgan Geekie, F; Dallas Stars: Nathan Bastian, F; Colin Blackwell, F; Los Angeles Kings: Brian Dumoulin, D; Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansson, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Oliver Bjorkstrand, F; Yanni Gourde, F; Utah Mammoth: Brandon Tanev, F; Kailer Yamamoto, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon, D

Missed the most: Geekie was part of the Kraken's first two seasons, scoring 16 goals in 142 games. But they opted not to sign him in free agency, allowing him to join the Bruins where his career has exploded. He scored 33 goals in 77 games last season and this season had 39 in 81 games. In their five seasons, the Kraken have had one 30-goal scorer, Jared McCann (40) in 2022-23.

Who to root for: Bjorkstrand scored arguably the two most important goals in Kraken history, in the 2-1 series-clinching victory against the Avalanche in Game 7 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round. The forward scored 20 goals in each of his first two seasons with Seattle and had 16 goals in 61 games before being traded to the Lightning on March 5, 2025. Kraken fans could reward Bjorkstrand by rooting for him and the Lightning to win the Cup.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Ville Husso, G; Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson, F; Dallas Stars: Radek Faksa, F; Edmonton Oilers: Kasperi Kapanen, F; Jake Walman, D; Los Angeles Kings: Joel Edmundson, D; Mathieu Joseph, F; Minnesota Wild: Robby Fabbri, F; Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Montreal Canadiens: Zachary Bolduc, F; Alexandre Texier, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Noel Acciari, F; Kevin Hayes, F; Ottawa Senators: Lars Eller, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Santini, D; Utah Mammoth: Ian Cole, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Ivan Barbashev, F; Brandon Saad, F

Missed the most: Ryan O'Reilly's impact on the 2019 Stanley Cup championship was immense. But one of the costs of that title was giving up a young asset like Thompson, who has emerged as a dynamic offensive force who has scored 40 goals three times in the past four seasons, and at 28 years old is in the prime of his career. The Blues, who finished 27th in the NHL at 2.78 goals per game, certainly would like to have a player with that kind of impact in the lineup.

Who to root for: Tarasenko scored 11 goals, including two game-winners, during the Blues' run to the Stanley Cup in 2019. His 262 goals in the regular season are fifth all-time, and his 41 playoff goals are second only to Brett Hull (67). Blues fans got to enjoy Tarasenko winning the Cup again with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, and now at age 34, why not enjoy watching one of the best to pull on the jersey win the Cup one more time with the Wild?

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Petr Mrazek, G; Boston Bruins: Fraser Minten, F; Alex Steeves, F; Buffalo Sabres: Sam Carrick, F; Luke Schenn, D; Conor Timmins, D; Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri, F; Nicolas Roy, F; Dallas Stars: Colin Blackwell, F; Michael Bunting, F; Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Edmonton Oilers: Zach Hyman, F; Kasperi Kapanen, F; Los Angeles Kings: Cody Ceci, D; Joel Edmundson, D; Scott Laughton, F; Trevor Moore, F; Minnesota Wild: Zach Bogosian, D; Nick Foligno, F; Ottawa Senators: Michael Amadio, F; James Reimer, G; Philadelphia Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Noel Acciari, F; Connor Dewar, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Pontus Holmberg, F; Scott Sabourin, F; Utah Mammoth: Alex Kerfoot, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Ben Hutton, D; Mitch Marner, F

Missed the most: One of the biggest reasons the Maple Leafs had their nine-season playoff streak end was the fact that they never came close to replacing the 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) Marner had in 81 games last season, and they never found a consistent fit at right wing next to Auston Matthews, the spot Marner had filled for most of their nine NHL seasons together.

Who to root for: Hyman was a solid player for six seasons with Toronto (2015-21) who took his game to another level when he got to Edmonton. It might be difficult for Maple Leafs fans to root for another Canadian team to win the Cup before they end their 58-season drought. But much like different parts of Canada got behind the Toronto Blue Jays' quest for a World Series championship in the fall, Maple Leafs fans should be able to get behind a team looking to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Elias Lindholm, F; Lukas Reichel, F; Nikita Zadorov, D; Buffalo Sabres: Tanner Pearson, F; Luke Schenn, D; Carolina Hurricanes: Jalen Chatfield, D; Dallas Stars: Casey DeSmith, G; Tyler Myers, D; Edmonton Oilers: Jason Dickinson, F; Curtis Lazar, F; Vasily Podkolzin, F; Los Angeles Kings: Andrei Kuzmenko, F; Minnesota Wild: Quinn Hughes, D; Philadelphia Flyers: Noah Juulsen, D; Pittsburgh Penguins: Arturs Silovs, G; Utah Mammoth: Ian Cole, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Nic Dowd, F; Ben Hutton, D

Missed the most: Lack of goalie depth was one of the reasons the Canucks struggled this season. Thatcher Demko played 20 games and had season-ending hip surgery in January, and Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo struggled with the increased workload. Silovs, who was named most valuable player of the American Hockey League playoffs after leading Abbotsford to the Calder Cup championship last season, could have helped solve that issue but he was traded to the Penguins on July 13 for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Who to root for: Hughes became arguably the best defenseman in Canucks history during his eight seasons. He was named captain in 2023 and won the Norris Trophy in 2024. Trading him to the Wild on Dec. 12 left giant holes on and off the ice and was a clear signal that the Canucks were moving into a rebuilding phase. But for all that Hughes gave to the Canucks, jumping on the Wild bandwagon and rooting the star defenseman to win the Cup would be a nice thank you.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: John Carlson, D; Radko Gudas, D; Buffalo Sabres: Beck Malenstyn, F; Los Angeles Kings: Joel Edmundson, D; Darcy Kuemper, G; Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansson, F; Ottawa Senators: Lars Eller, F; Nick Jensen, D; Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Anthony Mantha, F; Utah Mammoth: Liam O'Brien, F; Nate Schmidt, D; Vitek Vanecek, G; Vegas Golden Knights: Nic Dowd, F

Missed the most: Dowd wasn't a big scorer during his eight seasons in Washington, topping out at 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25. But the 35-year-old provided bottom-six grit and was important off the ice, winning the Caps Care Community Award that same season.

Who to root for: Coffee consumption in the district could skyrocket with Capitals fans staying up late to cheer on Carlson and the Ducks. It was a surprise to players and fans alike when the defenseman was traded to Anaheim on March 5 after 17 seasons and the 2018 Stanley Cup championship. Carlson's 1,143 games are second to Alex Ovechkin in Capitals history, and he leads Washington defensemen all time in games, goals (166), assists (605) and points (771).

WINNIPEG JETS

Who's playing where?: Anaheim Ducks: Jansen Harkins, F; Jacob Trouba, D; Boston Bruins: Michael Eyssimont, F; Buffalo Sabres: Tanner Pearson, F; Luke Schenn, D; Logan Stanley, D; Carolina Hurricanes: Nikolaj Ehlers, F; Dallas Stars: Kyle Capobianco, D; Tyler Myers, D; Edmonton Oilers: Jack Roslovic, F; Los Angeles Kings: Joel Armia, F; Jeff Malott, F; Minnesota Wild: Zach Bogosian, D; Montreal Canadiens: Patrik Laine, F; Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes, F; Utah Mammoth: Nate Schmidt, D; Kevin Stenlund, F; Brandon Tanev, F

Missed the most: Tanev was a strong depth addition for the stretch run and the playoffs after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. He helped the penalty kill especially, which had an 80.0 percent success rate after he joined the team, up from 79.2 percent. With his departure to the Mammoth, the Jets' penalty kill dropped to 77.9 percent this season.

Who to root for: Ehlers became a solid part of the Jets' core during his 10 seasons, averaging 22 goals and 52 points. His departure during the offseason took away a significant piece of offensive depth; they averaged 2.81 goals per game this season, down from 3.35 last season. His work ethic made him a popular player on and off the ice in Winnipeg, which should make Carolina an easy team to root for during the postseason.