‘Consistency’ biggest factor for Hurricanes during run to Stanley Cup Final

They had, after all, reached the Eastern Conference Final two of the previous three seasons and three times since 2018-19, but not the Stanley Cup Final.

But this team has. The Hurricanes swept the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second, then defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the conference final, setting up their first trip here since winning it all in 2006.

“Over the last eight years, it’s been building and building,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “We’ve been close and knocking at the door. I think we finally just have the right personnel, the right commitment, the right buy-in. Because our game really hasn’t changed over the last eight years, right? It’s just been that same commitment and getting those extra pieces that just make us that much better.

“I think you’re seeing something in playoffs this year that we probably haven’t had in any of the other previous years of just consistency through all sorts of the game, through goaltending, through special teams, through 5-on-5 play, just you have that consistency this year, and I think that’s been probably the biggest difference in my eyes.”