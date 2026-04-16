Crosby, Malkin, Letang hope to make most of latest playoff appearance

Penguins' big 3 'appreciate' postseason after missing out past 3 years

Penguins Letang Crosby Malkin

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby is a creature of comfort.  

The 38-year-old center doesn't like change. In fact, he actively avoids it.  

Recently, this time of year has been particularly challenging. After qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 16 straight seasons from 2007-22, Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins missed each of the past three. 

Now, the Penguins are back and set to host the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of a best-of-7 series in the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). 

"This is what you play for, is the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup," Crosby said. "And I think after some years not being able to do it, I think you appreciate it even more. The regular season's done, so everyone starts fresh here now, and everybody's excited for the opportunity."

Crosby won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017, and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. He has 201 points (71 goals, 130 assists) in 180 postseason games, tied for fifth all-time with Jaromir Jagr behind Wayne Gretzky (382), Mark Messier (295), Jari Kurri (233) and Glenn Anderson (214).

FLA@PIT: Crosby snaps in a beautiful shot on the rush

The Penguins captain knows this time of year better than most. It's been a while, though. By Saturday, Crosby will have gone 1,434 days without a playoff game. 

The last one came on May 12, 2022. Crosby, forwards Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, and defenseman Kris Letang are the only Penguins remaining from a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round. 

For Crosby, Game 1 on Saturday will be normal. For some of his teammates? Not so much. 

"I think you've got to prepare as best you can," Crosby said. "But until you actually experience it, there's only so much you can do to try to prepare. But we'll definitely do that, and do our best to try to help them out, and make sure that you're prepared.  

"But just getting thrown into it is something that's the best. I think anyone who has played in the playoffs, you remember that first game, that's for sure. You remember that first shift, first period." 

Erik Karlsson's last playoff game was May 19, 2019, with the San Jose Sharks, but he isn't in need of pointers. The 35-year-old defenseman has 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) 67 postseason games. 

Karlsson was acquired from Sharks on Aug. 6, 2023, in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens. It was meant to propel Pittsburgh back to the playoffs after its 16-year run ended in 2022-23 and give Karlsson his best chance at winning the Stanley Cup for the first time.

FLA@PIT: Karlsson unloads on Crosby's feed for PPG

Instead, Karlsson faced trade speculation last offseason as part of a potential Penguins rebuild that never materialized. He stayed and was named team MVP with 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) in 75 games.

Karlsson now could be key to Pittsburgh winning its first postseason series since defeating Philadelphia in the 2018 first round. 

"Obviously, [the playoffs are] why I came here to begin with," Karlsson said. "I believe in this group. From an outside perspective, and being here now for three years, the potential has always been there." 

Karlsson knows the Penguins. They've arguably been his biggest roadblock. 

Pittsburgh took five games to eliminate Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 Eastern Conference Second Round. On May 25, 2017, Chris Kunitz scored 5:09 into the second overtime of a 3-2 win against Karlsson and Ottawa in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. 

Crosby, Malkin and Letang led the Penguins then, and still do now.

"I mean, it's been brutal for me playing against those guys over the course of my career," Karlsson said. "I never had any real success, so it's going to be nice to have them on your side." 

The feeling is mutual.

"[Karlsson is] just somebody that I felt like always elevated," Crosby said. "As good as he is, he always found another level in the playoffs. That's something that, from playing against him, you understood that. You knew that he had the ability to make an incredible play that could change the game. 

"It's way better having him on our team. I've seen what he's capable of and what he can do, and he's been doing it all year."

Karlsson has embraced a standard set by Crosby, Malkin and Letang. At 20 seasons together, they are the longest-tenured trio of teammates in North American professional sports. 

"I think with 'Tanger' and 'Geno,' every single night we play, I know that they want to win," Crosby said. "It's not something you really have to talk about."

Each season, they intend to play into late-April, May and even June. That expectation was dented by the three-year drought, but never fully went away.

"It's been hard. We don't know anything but [making the playoffs]," Letang said. "It was a shock. Obviously, disappointing. But now, we're here today and we're excited."

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