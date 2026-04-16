Crosby, Malkin, Letang hope to make most of latest playoff appearance

The Penguins captain knows this time of year better than most. It's been a while, though. By Saturday, Crosby will have gone 1,434 days without a playoff game.

The last one came on May 12, 2022. Crosby, forwards Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, and defenseman Kris Letang are the only Penguins remaining from a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round.

For Crosby, Game 1 on Saturday will be normal. For some of his teammates? Not so much.

"I think you've got to prepare as best you can," Crosby said. "But until you actually experience it, there's only so much you can do to try to prepare. But we'll definitely do that, and do our best to try to help them out, and make sure that you're prepared.

"But just getting thrown into it is something that's the best. I think anyone who has played in the playoffs, you remember that first game, that's for sure. You remember that first shift, first period."

Erik Karlsson's last playoff game was May 19, 2019, with the San Jose Sharks, but he isn't in need of pointers. The 35-year-old defenseman has 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) 67 postseason games.

Karlsson was acquired from Sharks on Aug. 6, 2023, in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens. It was meant to propel Pittsburgh back to the playoffs after its 16-year run ended in 2022-23 and give Karlsson his best chance at winning the Stanley Cup for the first time.