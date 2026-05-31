Hurricanes, Golden Knights surge into Cup Final on historic playoff runs

They will face a challenge unlike any they've seen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Amid all the storylines, none is bigger than this: Carolina has been the most dominant playoff team in recent history and can finish as one of the most dominant playoff teams of all time.

The Hurricanes are 12-1 -- and their lone loss was 6-2 to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, when they were rusty after an 11-day break between series, victims of their own success.

You've got to go back a half century to find the last team to start the playoffs 12-1, when the Canadiens finished 12-1 in 1976. The NHL had 18 teams back then and 12 made the postseason. As a division winner, Montreal received a bye in the best-of-3 preliminary round and had to win three best-of-7 series.

Since 1987, teams have had to win four best-of-7 series to hoist the Stanley Cup, making the playoffs an even more grueling test of will and skill. The NHL introduced a salary cap in 2005-06, evening the talent across the League. Today the NHL has 32 teams; only half make the postseason.

No one has gone 16-1 in the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers went 16-2 in 1988. Five teams have gone 16-4, but only two have done it in the cap era: the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

So, the Hurricanes can make history with a sweep. They can tie the 1988 Oilers if they win in five games. They can hold the second-best playoff record of this era if they win in six. Even if they win in seven, they'll tie for the second-best playoff record in this era.