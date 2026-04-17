2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Later Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Dallas Stars in the opener of the Western series between the second- and-third place finishers in the Central Division (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS).

In the final game Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers in their Eastern series opener (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). Pittsburgh finished second in the Metropolitan, and Philadelphia was third.

On Sunday, four more first round series will begin: the Los Angeles Kings, who won the second Western wild card, will play at the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche (3 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS); the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens in a meeting of the second- and third-place finishers in the Atlantic Division (5:45 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS); the Boston Bruins, who won the first Eastern wild card, will visit the Atlantic Division-champion Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS); and the Utah Mammoth, the first Western wild card, will play at the Pacific Division-champion Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks will open their Western series Mondayk (10 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS). They were the second- and third-place finishers in the Pacific.

Here is the complete schedule for the first round of the playoffs: