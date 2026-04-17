Burns, Giroux among vets chasing 1st Cup

SKATERS

Brent Burns, Colorado Avalanche (1,579 games): The 41-year-old defenseman is in his 22nd NHL season and is still looking to win the Cup. He signed with the Avalanche prior to the season to get that chance. Burns, who has played in more than 1,000 consecutive games, has been to the Cup Final once, with the San Jose Sharks when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in 2016. He is the active leader in goals (273) and points (944) among defensemen and his 135 playoff games are the most among active players who haven't won the Cup.

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (1,345): Giroux has spent 15 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, losing in the 2010 Cup Final to the Chicago Blackhawks and hasn't been back since. He played for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, the season before they made three straight trips to the Final. The 38-year-old forward is a 10-time 20-goal scorer and has 379 career goals and 1,165 points.

Nick Foligno, Minnesota Wild (1,287): The respected veteran, who is in his 19th season, has captained two teams (Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks) and was traded to the Wild in March to bolster their Cup chances. The 38-year-old forward has played in 68 playoff games but has never made it past the second round, and is now teammates with his brother, 34-year-old Marcus, who has played 931 games without winning the Cup.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (1,252): The 36-year-old forward is the second-leading scorer in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with 414 goals and 992 points over 19 seasons. Benn has had some close calls, but has yet to win the Cup. He lost in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, and has advanced to the Western Final each of the past three seasons. He is among a handful of Stars veterans seeking their first championship.

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars (1,195): The No. 3 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has spent 17 NHL seasons with the Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Stars. The 35-year-old forward, who is nearing 400 goals and 1,000 points, has yet to advance to a Final.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (1,159): The 35-year-old leads active defensemen in assists (721) and is second in goals (215) and points (936) behind Burns. A three-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson has played in 67 playoff games in his 16 previous seasons, advancing as far as the conference finals twice (2017 with Ottawa, 2019 with San Jose).

Tyler Myers, Dallas Stars (1,139): Myers was a rookie on the Buffalo Sabres the last time they made the playoffs in 2010, and won the Calder Trophy that season as the League's top rookie. More than 1,100 games and 16 seasons later, he's still trying to win the Cup for the first time. The 36-year-old defenseman was traded to the Stars by the Vancouver Canucks in March to try and get that chance.

Marcus Johansson, Minnesota Wild (1,058): In 16 seasons, Johansson has played for six teams and 114 playoff games but has yet to win the ultimate prize. He came close when the Boston Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues 3-0 in Game 7 of the 2019 Cup Final, but hasn't been out of the first round since. The 35-year-old forward scored his 200th NHL goal against the Seattle Kraken on April 8.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (1,057): Henrique, who has lost in the Cup Final each of the past two seasons, played in his 1,000th game this season and has spent 16 seasons in the NHL with the Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils. The 36-year-old forward also helped the Devils advance to the Cup Final in 2012, where they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Henrique has only played in the playoffs four times previously, but three of them ended in a trip to the Cup Final.

Jeff Petry, Minnesota Wild, (1,048): The 38-year-old defenseman has spent 16 seasons in the NHL but hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021, when Montreal lost to Tampa Bay in the Cup Final. Acquired from the Panthers prior to the Trade Deadline, this could be his best chance to end his Cup drought. Petry

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers (1,030): The longest-tenured member of the Oilers, Nugent-Hopkins has been with them for 15 seasons since he was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. The 33-year-old forward has played the second-most games in Oilers history and is seventh in points (803).

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild (1,012): The captain of the Wild has lost his past nine playoff series with the team and has never advanced beyond the second round. Spurgeon, a 36-year-old defenseman, played in his 1,000th game this season, has spent 16 seasons with the Wild, and is the heart and soul of the team.

Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche (1,001): Nelson spent 12 seasons with the Islanders before he was traded to the Avalanche last season. He has 33 goals this season, reaching at least 30 for the fourth time in five seasons. The 34-year-old, who won gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, was within one goal of reaching the Cup Final with New York in 2021, and is hoping to win it for the first time this season with the Presidents' Trophy winning

Colorado Avalanche.