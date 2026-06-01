Carrier plenty familiar with Hurricanes' opponent in Stanley Cup Final

That mixture of strength and skill has always been a priority for Carrier, who has three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games after getting 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 70 regular-season games.
“Physicality is a big part of (my role), but then you’ve got to get those big goals,” Carrier said. “We’ve been rolling as a line. I’ve kind of seen it through the year. You’ve got to play safe, but you’ve got to get those big goals and try to make plays when you get the puck back. You can’t be nervous, trying to be simple out there. When there’s a chance to score, you have to score.”
Beyond his physical presence and timely offensive contributions, Carrier brings another key element to the Hurricanes' lineup: championship experience.
On top of winning the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, he also played in the Final in 2018, when Vegas lost to the Washington Capitals in five games.
Those experiences are part of the reason why he chose to sign with Carolina when free agency rolled around.
“It’s a lot easier to play for a team that wants to win,” Carrier said. “(When) you’ve been winning, you want to be on a team that focuses on winning year after year. That’s what they do here, and they bring people in. They’ve got a high expectation every year, so that was definitely part of it. They’ve been winning (close to) 50 games the past five or six years.”
Carolina’s style of play was an easy fit, too.
“You pick a team that you fit right into,” Carrier said. “It’s up and down, there’s a lot of forechecking, a lot of backchecking. It takes a lot of energy, but it’s a big part of what we do.”