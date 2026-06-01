Carrier plenty familiar with Hurricanes' opponent in Stanley Cup Final

Carrier is in his second season with Carolina after signing a six-year, $12 million contract ($2 million average annual value) on July 3, 2024. The long-term deal was a reflection of the Hurricanes' belief in his consistency as well as their need for a checking forward.

“I think it’s every game, it’s not just this time of year,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You know what he does and he does it every night. This time of year I think his game gets a little more noticed because that’s the kind of hockey that gets played now. He’s just been a perfect fit.”

This postseason, Carrier leads the Hurricanes and ranks third in the NHL with 66 hits. But his rugged style of play offers more than just physicality and creating turnovers behind the net.

In Carolina’s series-clinching 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday, Carrier set up the goal that gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead. He gathered the puck in the corner of Carolina’s defensive zone and made a perfect flip pass to linemate Eric Robinson just beyond the opposite blue line. Robinson skated into it in stride, settled the puck on his forehand and scored five-hole on Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes.

“That was an incredible play,” Robinson said. “All I had to do was skate onto the puck.”

Carrier's other linemate, Mark Jankowski, wasn't surprised by the play.

“He’s probably the best player in the League when the puck is below the hash marks and he has the puck,” Jankowski said. “He can take on anyone, he can take it to the net, and he’s the strongest guy I’ve ever been around."