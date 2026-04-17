Celebrity fans of each team in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference

Carolina Hurricanes:

Stephen Colbert, John Isner

A couple of big-name celebrities will be cheering on the Hurricanes as they make their way through the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert is a longtime Hurricanes fan, and hosted Carolina’s emergency goalie David Ayers on his show after his viral moment in 2020 that saw him enter – and win – an NHL game.

John Isner – the former tennis star – volleyed with former Hurricanes Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen back in 2019. The North Carolina native is an avid fan of the team and attended the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh.

Philadelphia Flyers:

Adam Goldberg

Creator of the hit TV show, “The Goldbergs,” Adam Goldberg made a point to include the Flyers in his show as much as he could. Goldberg grew up outside of Philadelphia, and him and his family have always been Flyers fans. When he was younger, Goldberg grew out his hair to match the style of Mike Ricci, who started his long NHL career with the Flyers. During “The Goldbergs” run, Goldberg dedicated an episode of the show to the late Ed Snider, who founded the Flyers in 1967. Footage from the team’s 1974 Stanley Cup championship was used at the end of the episode.

Pittsburgh Penguins:

Pat McAfee, Joe Manganiello

It’s common to see both of these guys on your TV, and you’ll almost certainly see more of them during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pat McAfee – the TV personality who runs his own sports talk show – is a Pittsburgh native and has long discussed his Pittsburgh sports fandom. In 2025, he hosted a live show at PPG Paints Arena, “The Big Night AHT,” and brought Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on stage to participate in the festivities.

Actor Joe Manganiello – also a Pittsburgh native – frequents Penguins games and has been heavily supportive of the team throughout the years. He won an Emmy for his narration of the 2017 documentary, "Pittsburgh is Home: The Story of the Penguins," and also narrated the 2022 documentary, " Sidney Crosby: The Rookie Year."