NHL EDGE stats for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

2. Golden Knights’ high-danger goals
Vegas leads the NHL in high-danger goals this postseason (34). Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev are tied for the most goals in the 2026 playoffs (10 each) and also tied for the most high-danger goals (six each; tied with Cole Caufield of Montreal Canadiens), while Mitch Marner (five; tied for fourth) and Mark Stone (four; tied for sixth) also rank in the top 10 of the category. It’s also worth noting defenseman Shea Theodore, who is tied for the NHL lead at his position in goals this postseason (four), has the most 80-plus mph shot attempts in the entire League (27).
Vegas goalie Carter Hart, who joined the team Dec. 2, leads NHL goalies who advanced past the first round in high-danger save percentage (.873 in 16 games), while Andersen ranks fourth on that list (.857 in 13 games). Hart, who has been arguably the biggest beneficiary of new coach John Tortorella (reunion from 2022-23 with Philadelphia Flyers), ranks second in the playoffs in overall save percentage (.924; behind Andersen’s .931). Hart, who’s now 18-4 under Tortorella (regular season and playoffs combined), has stabilized the position for Vegas, which was tied for fifth worst in team save percentage during the regular season (.879).
NHL EDGE IQ insights: The Golden Knights have the lowest “Projected Goal Rate” (PGR) Against this postseason (4.78 percent), meaning they are allowing the lowest-quality scoring chances compared to other teams this postseason. Vegas also has the highest PGR For during the playoffs (6.62) and, as a result, has the most goals (58) and comeback wins (six) and is 8-0 when leading after two periods.
In each playoff round, Vegas has held its opponent to a below-average PGR:
• First round: UTA had PGR of 4.86 (NHL avg: 5.39)
• Second round: ANA had PGR of 4.67 (NHL avg: 5.89)
• Conference finals: COL had PGR of 4.74 (NHL avg: 5.96)