NHL EDGE stats for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

1. Hurricanes’ possession dominance

Carolina is a perennial puck-possession juggernaut; this postseason, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (58.8) and offensive zone time percentage (47.2), two categories that they have dominated in recent regular seasons and playoffs under coach Rod Brind’Amour. The Hurricanes also lead the postseason in takeaways per 60 minutes (5.54).

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, stifled the Colorado Avalanche’s elite offense in the Western Conference Final sweep but are being outshot 29.8 to 27.0 on average this postseason. Below are the 5-on-5 shot attempts percentages for each of Vegas’ first three series this postseason, with two of its opponents holding sizable possession advantages in defeat:

• First round: VGK: 52.0; UTA: 48.0

• Second round: ANA: 55.6; VGK: 44.4

• Conference finals: COL: 55.1; VGK: 44.9

The Stanley Cup Final matchup features some of the top even-strength scorers in the 2026 playoffs: Brett Howden of the Golden Knights and Logan Stankoven of the Hurricanes are tied for the most even-strength goals (seven each), while Carolina forward Taylor Hall quietly leads the entire postseason in even-strength points (14). In terms of offensive zone time percentage, the Hurricanes have the top two skaters this postseason: defensemen Alexander Nikishin (54.0) and Shayne Gostisbehere (53.0). Carolina also has the leaders in 5-on-5 shot attempts differential during the playoffs: Stankoven (plus-111), followed closely by defensemen K'Andre Miller and Sean Walker (plus-110 each).

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, who’s 12-1 this postseason, leads the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage (.940) and has the best 5-on-5 close save percentage (.974; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) among goalies who have played at least five games. Andersen is 5-0 in overtime games this postseason, stopping all 33 overtime shots faced.