Forward groups, depth scoring key in Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights must continue to limit rush opportunities and do everything possible to keep Carolina's shot volume under control.

When you look at the Vegas forward group, the first thing that stands out is its depth. The Golden Knights can roll four lines, and every unit can contribute.

One of the biggest reasons for that is the return of William Karlsson and Mark Stone. Karlsson's return solidified the second-line center position, an area where Vegas had experimented with several options but never truly found a replacement.

With Karlsson back in the middle, Mitch Marner can return to the wing, which is where he's at his best.

Stone's return has been equally significant. He has long been one of the Golden Knights' most important leaders, and the fact Vegas was able to win two games against Colorado without him likely gave the team tremendous confidence. Once he returned, he immediately made an impact, scoring key goals and providing the leadership and two-way play that have become his trademarks.

Marner's playoff performance has reinforced what many already knew; he is, first and foremost, an elite winger and 200-foot player.

Vegas also has Jack Eichel, one of, if not, the NHL's best 200-foot centermen, Pavel Dorofeyev, an elite scorer, Tomas Hertl a great scorer and competitor, and Brett Howden who has been scoring goals in the playoffs at an elite rate.

The Golden Knights have an experienced bottom-six forward group that can skate, play physically, and are willing to block shots and sacrifice for the team. Add their commitment to checking and success in the playoffs should come as no surprise.

The Golden Knights effectively shut down Colorado's dangerous rush attack, and much of that success stemmed from the work of their forwards. They consistently reloaded, which prevented the Avalanche from utilizing cutbacks, delays and denied their ability to create on the rush.

When Carolina is playing at its best, it is a high-volume shooting team. The Hurricanes consistently generate chances and put pucks and bodies at the net, so you know they're going to create offensive pressure. They play in-your-face, hard and physical.

When the Hurricanes do make mistakes, they can be costly, and the Golden Knights have proven they can capitalize on those opportunities, so keeping those breakdowns to a minimum will be critical.