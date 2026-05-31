The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, looks at the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes and discusses the forward matchup for each team.
Forward groups, depth scoring key in Stanley Cup Final
Lambert expects highly competitive series between Hurricanes, Golden Knights
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I think the Stanley Cup Final is shaping up to be an outstanding series because of the depth each team possesses up front.
The forward groups are so evenly matched that they could essentially neutralize one another. Ultimately, the series may come down to which team can generate momentum, stay out of the box and play to their strengths the longest.
The Golden Knights must continue to limit rush opportunities and do everything possible to keep Carolina's shot volume under control.
When you look at the Vegas forward group, the first thing that stands out is its depth. The Golden Knights can roll four lines, and every unit can contribute.
One of the biggest reasons for that is the return of William Karlsson and Mark Stone. Karlsson's return solidified the second-line center position, an area where Vegas had experimented with several options but never truly found a replacement.
With Karlsson back in the middle, Mitch Marner can return to the wing, which is where he's at his best.
Stone's return has been equally significant. He has long been one of the Golden Knights' most important leaders, and the fact Vegas was able to win two games against Colorado without him likely gave the team tremendous confidence. Once he returned, he immediately made an impact, scoring key goals and providing the leadership and two-way play that have become his trademarks.
Marner's playoff performance has reinforced what many already knew; he is, first and foremost, an elite winger and 200-foot player.
Vegas also has Jack Eichel, one of, if not, the NHL's best 200-foot centermen, Pavel Dorofeyev, an elite scorer, Tomas Hertl a great scorer and competitor, and Brett Howden who has been scoring goals in the playoffs at an elite rate.
The Golden Knights have an experienced bottom-six forward group that can skate, play physically, and are willing to block shots and sacrifice for the team. Add their commitment to checking and success in the playoffs should come as no surprise.
The Golden Knights effectively shut down Colorado's dangerous rush attack, and much of that success stemmed from the work of their forwards. They consistently reloaded, which prevented the Avalanche from utilizing cutbacks, delays and denied their ability to create on the rush.
When Carolina is playing at its best, it is a high-volume shooting team. The Hurricanes consistently generate chances and put pucks and bodies at the net, so you know they're going to create offensive pressure. They play in-your-face, hard and physical.
When the Hurricanes do make mistakes, they can be costly, and the Golden Knights have proven they can capitalize on those opportunities, so keeping those breakdowns to a minimum will be critical.
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The biggest difference with the Hurricanes this year may be the emergence of secondary scoring.
The line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake has provided a significant offensive boost. Stankoven in particular has been a revelation, scoring nine goals and giving the Hurricanes another legitimate scoring threat. Hall has found some chemistry that complements his game at a critical time for the Hurricanes.
In previous years, much of Carolina's offense flowed through Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis. While those players remain the team's primary offensive drivers, the Hurricanes are now receiving meaningful contributions from throughout the lineup.
The line featuring Nikolaj Ehlers, Jordan Staal, and Jordan Martinook has chipped in offensively, while also maintaining its strong defensive identity.
Meanwhile, the trio of William Carrier, Mark Jankowski, and Eric Robinson brings speed, physicality, and relentless forechecking pressure. Their ability to handle difficult minutes and provide energy allows Carolina's top players to stay fresh throughout games.
What makes the Hurricanes particularly dangerous in these playoffs is the balance throughout their lineup. If one line isn't producing on a given night, another line steps up. That depth has been one of the driving forces behind Carolina's playoff success and is a major reason why this Stanley Cup Final matchup appears so evenly balanced on paper.
With both teams boasting deep, versatile forward groups and a commitment to team defense, this series has all the ingredients to be a long, highly competitive battle. In the end, the difference may come down to which team can capitalize on its opportunities and produce the game-changing moments when they matter most.