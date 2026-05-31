Hurricanes ride Hall, Stankoven, Blake line to Final against Golden Knights

In some ways, they are an unlikely trio.

Hall, the 34-year-old left wing who won the 2018 Hart Trophy voted as the NHL most valuable player with the New Jersey Devils, has never been this close to the Stanley Cup in his 16 seasons since being selected by the Edmonton Oilers with No. 1 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. Stankoven, an undersized 23-year-old forward (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) with a knack for scoring big goals, shifted from wing this season, his third in the NHL, to fill the Hurricanes' need for a second-line center behind Sebastian Aho.

Blake, the son of retired NHL forward Jason Blake, was a fourth-round pick (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft, but the 22-year-old has already established himself in his second season as a skilled scorer and playmaker with a tireless engine.

"Being honest," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, "I did not think that was going to necessarily work when we first threw it together."

It has worked, though. Very well.

Hall (one goal, two assists), Stankoven (one goal, two assists) and Blake (one goal, one assist) had another dominant performance in the Hurricanes' series-clinching 6-1 victory against Montreal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday, combining for eight points.

"Those kids, they're young kids, so there's a lot of youthful energy and whatnot," Brind'Amour said of Blake and Stankoven. "I think it gets a little bit lost because they work so hard. That's what we talk about, but they're super talented. Like the talent level on those two especially is extremely high. And if they didn't work so hard, all you would talk about is how skilled they are, but it's a great combination.

"And then you throw 'Hallsy' in there."