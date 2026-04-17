Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring plenty of 1st-time participants

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have a way of turning ordinary nights into lifelong memories. For a handful of NHL players this spring, it's going to be a fresh new start.

Welcome to the world of playoff debutants.

It's a wish they once dreamed about on frozen ponds and during early-morning practices, and certainly a moment that made every bus ride and minor league mile worth it.

There were 60 players who debuted in the 2025 playoffs, with the Ottawa Senators having the most skaters (12).

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk led with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games. Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel played the most games (18), Tkachuk had the most goals, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours shared the lead for most assists (five).

This season, a new group are ready to make an impact.

Here are 11 names to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks

The 21-year-old is widely viewed as a foundational piece in Anaheim and a future leader for the Ducks and Sweden's national team. Carlsson's game is built on puck protection, poise under pressure, and a deceptive shot, making him effective as a scorer and a playmaker. He had 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and averaged 19:10 of ice time in 69 games this season.