Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring plenty of 1st-time participants

Sabres defenseman Dahlin, Flyers forward Zegras among those set for debuts this weekend

Playoff debuts Dahlin Zegras

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have a way of turning ordinary nights into lifelong memories. For a handful of NHL players this spring, it's going to be a fresh new start.

Welcome to the world of playoff debutants. 

It's a wish they once dreamed about on frozen ponds and during early-morning practices, and certainly a moment that made every bus ride and minor league mile worth it.

There were 60 players who debuted in the 2025 playoffs, with the Ottawa Senators having the most skaters (12).

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk led with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games. Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel played the most games (18), Tkachuk had the most goals, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours shared the lead for most assists (five).

This season, a new group are ready to make an impact. 

Here are 11 names to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks

The 21-year-old is widely viewed as a foundational piece in Anaheim and a future leader for the Ducks and Sweden's national team. Carlsson's game is built on puck protection, poise under pressure, and a deceptive shot, making him effective as a scorer and a playmaker. He had 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and averaged 19:10 of ice time in 69 games this season.

SJS@ANA: Carlsson stakes early lead on brilliant coast-to-coast effort

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres 

A cornerstone of Buffalo's defense and one of the premier two-way players at his position. Dahlin offers elite skating, creativity and a physical presence. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has lived up to expectations as minute-eating defenseman (24:11 per game) who drives play at both ends of the ice. The 26-year-old was sixth at his position with an NHL career-high 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) and plus-18 rating in 77 games.

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens

Dobes went 7-3-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in his last 10 games (all starts). He was first among rookie goalies in wins (29-10-4) and second in shots against (1,187) and saves (1,070). The 24-year-old had a 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage in 43 games (42 starts) and worked in a tandem with fellow rookie Jacob Fowler. Dobes was a fifth-round pick (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft. 

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks

The 22-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024, for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Gauthier led Anaheim in goals (40), points (68), power-play points (19) and game-winning goals (seven) in 75 games. He has a big shot and an improving two-way game and earned praise for his scoring instincts and confidence in attacking high-danger areas. 

Dylan Guenther, F, Utah Mammoth 

The 23-year-old is a dynamic young scorer and key offensive driver for the Mammoth, establishing himself as a foundational piece. The No. 9 pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, the right-handed shot has flourished in a top six role, using his quick release, great instincts and improving physical maturity to become a consistent offensive threat. He led the Mammoth with 40 goals and was third with 73 points in 79 games.

CAR@UTA: Guenther slams in PPG, becoming 1st Mammoth player to 40 goals in a season

Ben Kindel, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

An emerging young forward who made an impression as a long-term cornerstone of Pittsburgh's next generation. The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kindel made the rare jump directly to the League at age 18 and had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) while averaging 15:04 of ice time in a top nine role.

Fraser Minten, F, Boston Bruins

A defensively reliable forward who has quickly carved out a meaningful role as a two-way center, Minten was seventh among first-year players with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 82 games. Acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7, 2025, the 21-year-old  stepped into Boston's lineup during a transitional period and earned the trust of the coaching staff through his mature, detail-oriented game. He was plus-21, which reflected his effectiveness in all three zones, frequent use in defensive matchups and on the penalty kill. Minten projects as a long-term middle six staple for the Bruins and a key piece in the post-Patrice Bergeron era. 

Tage Thompson, F, Buffalo Sabres

The high-impact forward is one of the most dangerous power centers in the NHL. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Thompson combines a long reach and strength with a heavy, accurate shot, making him a constant matchup problem for opposing defenses. He led the Sabres in goals (40), points (81), even-strength points (56) and power-play points (24) in 81 games.

BUF@CHI: Thompson strikes again in 3rd period

Matt Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers

Savoie is a highly skilled forward who down the stretch established himself as an important part of the Oilers' supporting cast around their superstar core. Acquired in a trade with the Sabres for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio on July 5, 2024, the 22-year-old had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 81 games while averaging 14:46 of ice time and contributing on the penalty kill and power play.

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks

He validated the organization's bold decision to take him No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft. At 6-3, 206, Sennecke blends size, skill and creativity, and this season finished second among rookies with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 81 games while earning top six minutes and power play responsibility. He has become a core piece in Anaheim and is in the mix as a Calder Trophy candidate as NHL Rookie of the Year.

Trevor Zegras, F, Philadelphia Flyers

There aren't many who possess the creativity and flair that Zegras, 25, brings to a lineup. He has reinvigorated his career following a high-profile trade from the Ducks to the Flyers on June 23, 2025, for forward Ryan Poehling and two draft picks. Zegras had 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) while playing center and wing and provided the kind of high end offensive creativity Philadelphia has lacked. He has shown increased maturity under coach Rick Tocchet by working to round out his defensive game.

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