Marner, Andersen put friendship on hold with Golden Knights, Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final

Marner, for one, had about 20 people surrounding his podium, not to mention a number of TV cameras. Included were a handful of reporters from Toronto who wanted to know more about his reference last week of having gone through some “dark times” en route to getting this far.

“I’ll talk about that in the coming weeks if it happens, you know,” he said, referring to winning the Cup. “Right now just focused on getting the job at hand and I’m excited to start this up.”

He has reason to be.

After all, he’s been waiting almost a lifetime for this.

He recalled going to Shawn Thornton’s Stanley Cup party in 2007 when the rugged winger was a member of the champion Anaheim Ducks.

“I was with my grandma at the time,” Marner said. “I remember it was really cool. I was quite young at the time. I just remember him and his buddies had a great time, how he and his family really enjoyed the whole thing, and how great he was at giving back as well.

“I think at that moment you try to envision that one day you would love to do that as well and be able to have that party.”

He and the Golden Knights will have to find a way to solve Andersen for that to become reality.