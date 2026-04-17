Stanley Cup Playoffs 'where you want to be,' MacKinnon says

Hungry players, teams ready to begin grueling, emotional run at Cup 

MacKinnon celebrating goal with Nelson COL

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Think the Olympics were fun? Well, when Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold-medal game in Milan on Feb. 22, it was the finale of a two-week tournament.

Now it’s time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a two-month tournament of best-of-7 series after a six-month regular season.

There’s a reason people say the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in sports. It’s hard enough just to make it this far. Half of the NHL’s 32 teams didn’t, including the Florida Panthers, the two-time defending champions. Of the 16 teams in the bracket, six are new compared to last year, the second-highest turnover in League history.

The playoffs test your will as much as your skill. There are so many storylines -- teams trying to hoist the Cup again, others trying to reach the next level, long playoff droughts ending, a final playoff run for a legend -- and you never know what’ll happen.

Hold on tight.

“It’s a roller coaster,” Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve been in series where you think you’re good, and then all of a sudden, you’re not good, and you’re down again. It’s a crazy thing. It’s the best. It’s where you want to be.”

The Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights are trying to get back on top.

In recent history, Pittsburgh won the Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Tampa Bay won it in 2020 and 2021, followed by Colorado in 2022 and Vegas in 2023. But the Penguins missed the playoffs the past three seasons and haven’t won a series since 2018. The Lightning have lost in the first round three years in a row. The Avalanche have won one series in the past three years, the Golden Knights one in the past two.

The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team. The Golden Knights replaced Bruce Cassidy, the coach of the 2023 Cup team, with John Tortorella with eight games to go. Jolted out of an 8-15-4 funk, they finished on a 7-0-1 run and won the Pacific Division.

“It’s the most exciting time, because everybody’s playing at a different level,” said Tortorella, who won the Cup with the Lightning in 2004. “It’s a good test to see how high you can get as a team -- first of all as a player and then within the team concept. Everything’s going to be amped up. As each game goes by in the series, it’s going to be harder and harder, and so it’s a great challenge.”

The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are trying to win the Cup for the first time in years after coming close recently.

Edmonton hasn’t won the Cup since 1990. Dallas hasn’t won it since 1999, Carolina since 2006. The Oilers lost to the Panthers in the Cup Final each of the past two years. The Stars lost in the Cup Final in 2020 and in the Western Conference Final each of the past three years. The Hurricanes lost in the Eastern Conference Final in 2019, 2023 and 2025.

“We’ve been eager for this for a long time,” said Rod Brind’Amour, who won the Cup with the Hurricanes as a player in 2006 and has coached them since 2018-19. “… Now it goes to being a sprint. The season’s a marathon, and now, all of a sudden, you’ve got to be ready right from the get-go and put your best foot forward.”

The Buffalo Sabres are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, ending the longest drought in the NHL. The Anaheim Ducks are back for the first time since 2018. The Utah Mammoth will make their postseason debut.

The NHL established a new franchise in Utah on Apri 18, 2024. The team bought the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, who had missed the playoffs the previous four years. General manager Bill Armstrong, coach Andre Tourigny and 12 players on the current roster moved from Utah and now will experience the playoffs in a new market.

“It’s an outstanding feeling, to be honest,” Tourigny said, crediting owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. “… Everywhere we go in the city with the fans and everybody, it’s been so magical, so I think the story is unbelievable.”

There are so many good stories.

In the East, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are trying to take the next step after losing in the first round last year. The Boston Bruins are back after missing the playoffs last year. The Philadelphia Flyers are back for the first time in six years.

In the West, the Minnesota Wild are trying to win a first-round series for the first time since 2015, and the Los Angeles Kings are trying to do it for the first time since 2014, when they won the Cup for the second time in three years. Captain Anze Kopitar was part of those two championships. This will be his last playoff run before he retires.

“That’s what it’s about,” Kings forward Quinton Byfield said. “You obviously want to do it for one another, but at the beginning of the year … we talked about it too, like, ‘We want to give ‘Kope’ another shot.’ What he’s done for the organization, it’s the least that we can do. We’re always playing for each other but obviously for him as well -- our leader.”

Sixteen teams. Four rounds. Two months.

The puck drops Saturday.

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Playoffs

Ullmark vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 1st Round

Vasilevskiy vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference First Round

NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers Western 1st Round preview

Ducks youth movement leads to long-awaited return to Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring plenty of 1st-time participants

Playoff arenas have unique features for fans

Burns, Giroux among vets chasing 1st Cup

Avalanche to use 2026 Olympics as motivator entering Stanley Cup Playoffs

Quenneville says Ducks remind him of Blackhawks dynasty he coached

Kopitar eager to lead one last Stanley Cup run with Kings 

Fantasy hockey sleepers for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Avalanche roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge now open

Top storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars Western 1st Round preview