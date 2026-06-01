Winning Stanley Cup, Olympic gold in same year possible for Eichel, Hanifin, Slavin

Defenseman Ken Morrow was a member of the “Miracle On Ice” team at the Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, and then just a few months later won the first of four straight Stanley Cup titles with the New York Islanders.

Selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (No. 68) of the 1976 NHL Draft, Morrow was still playing at Bowling Green University when he made the Olympic team, which at the time, was made up of amateurs.

The NHL didn’t send its players to the Olympics until 1998.

“Different circumstances for me. I wasn’t playing in the NHL at that time (of the Olympics),” Morrow told NHL.com on Monday. “Within a week, I got to experience so many great things from playing in the Russian game on Friday (Feb. 22, 1980), winning the gold medal on a Sunday, then going to the White House on Monday and having my first practice with the Islanders, either Wednesday or Thursday of that week, then playing my first NHL game on Saturday (March 1).

“Within seven days, I had all those things happen to me. Incredible, right? With these guys already being established NHL players, I’m sure the thrill for them will be the same as it was for me.”

The Olympics was certainly a pressure-packed situation, especially with the U.S. now being one of the biggest hockey powers on the world stage. Dealing with that pressure should translate to the Final.

“Being in the Olympics, having that experience, playing in the playoffs in general, it’s always a high-pressure situation and you just try to stay focused,” Hanifin said. “You can’t look ahead. When you look ahead, that’s when the anxiety and stress come in. When you stay in the moment, take it one shift at a time, control what you can control, things will work out.”

It’s been a wild few months for the three U.S. players now at this stage. Together they won gold. Now, two will compete against one for the Cup.

“I haven’t chatted with them yet but I’m sure we’ll give a couple of smiles on the ice. At the same time, I know they’re just as motivated to win with their team as I am with my team,” Slavin said. “Once the puck drops, it’s a game, you have a job to do. Obviously, I’m extremely happy for them that they have the opportunity as well.”