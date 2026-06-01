Brind’Amour, Tortorella have taken different paths to Stanley Cup Final

It was a sharp change for the better.

The Golden Knights went 7-0-1 in their last eight games in the regular season.

They came back from down 2-1 against the Utah Mammoth in the Western Conference First Round and won in six. They were tied 2-2 against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Second Round and won Games 5 and 6. They swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

"We knew we're a great team and if we just do it now we can still make a nice run," Vegas forward Tomas Hertl said. "It's tough to say easy, but I think it was for us getting on the (same page) because we didn't change much. And when you get a couple wins, we started feeling good about ourselves and everybody got on the (same page) because we know we have the team to do it. We just chipped at it game by game, we started feeling better and better, and eventually, we got to the Colorado series and it was like, 'Oh, look at our team.'

"Why couldn't we do it before? Sometimes the change is needed, players need a little refresh in their heads. That's maybe what happened with us."

The Hurricanes have never needed that under Brind'Amour, but not all coaches who guide their teams into the Stanley Cup Final follow the same path.

For some, like Brind'Amour, it's built from scratch with good times and hard times along the way, and an unwavering belief that eventually you'll get there.

"It's a long road," Brind'Amour said. "I'm just thrilled for the guys to have this opportunity now. It feels like for eight years we've been talking about getting this chance. We're finally here."

For others, like Tortorella, it's being the right guy for the right team at the right time, understanding when to coach, when to listen, and when to get out of the way.

"The intensity he brings, he wants it," Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore said. "He wants it just like we all want it."