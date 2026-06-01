Hurricanes roster 'family' despite failed attempts at Rantanen, Marner

Carolina landed Rantanen and Hall in a blockbuster three-team trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado received forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Carolina, which acquired Hall and forward prospect Nils Juntorp from Chicago.

Chicago received a third-round pick in the 2025 draft from Carolina and retained 50 percent of Rantanen's $9.25 million salary to help facilitate the trade.

There was some risk involved because Rantanen was on an expiring contract, but it was a gamble the Hurricanes were willing to take.

“Fundamentally, we want to be aggressive, right?” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “(Coach) Rod (Brind’Amour) has the team playing very aggressive on the ice. We want to be aggressive off the ice, too, and when you have a chance to add a really high-end player, we never want to miss out on it.

“We never want to get worried about the what-ifs.”

So, the Hurricanes took their shot and tried to convince Rantanen to sign long term with them while giving him the chance to see if he fit.

“That was the weirdest one I've ever been a part of,” said Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, a veteran of 20 NHL seasons, including the past 14 with Carolina. “It was a weird time when we were playing. You could tell in our game it was odd and we weren't quite sure what was going on, honestly, until it was all settled.”

Rantanen’s tenure in Carolina lasted 13 games. With him unwilling to sign and the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaching on March 7, 2025, the Hurricanes began shopping him. They talked to the Toronto Maple Leafs about Marner, who also was approaching unrestricted free agency at the time. Marner declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, though.

Marner, who landed with the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2025, wasn’t interested Monday in talking about rejecting the trade to the Hurricanes, but he told NHL.com’s Derek van Diest before this season that it was because the timing was “awkward” because his wife was pregnant at the time.

So, the Hurricanes pivoted again and traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars in the final minutes before the trade deadline. In return, they received Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Although Rantanen didn’t work out, Staal liked that the Hurricanes weren’t afraid to fail by trading for him.

“I was in Carolina for a long time and we did nothing,” Staal said. “We weren’t taking swings and really just pushing and pushing to try to get better. That was a swing, and it was a miss a little bit, but it was an opportunity that we had.

“You swing and miss on a great player, but you still obviously had some good moves after that.”