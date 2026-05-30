Andersen sturdy in goal for Hurricanes, playing with heavy heart

Playing with a heavy heart following the death of his longtime agent and friend Claude Lemieux on Thursday, Andersen made 23 saves in a series-clinching 6-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center. Then, with a date with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final secured, everything seemed to hit the 36-year-old goalie –- reaching his first Cup Final after 13 NHL seasons and the loss of Lemieux, a four-time Cup winner as a player turned agent who he considered much more than that.

“It’s so special to be able to show up for him and make him proud,” Andersen told Jackie Redmond of TNT. “Just to go out and battle. And then the whole team supported me as well. Just can’t speak enough (good) things about this team. It’s been so special to be a part of.”

One by one, Andersen’s teammates embraced him while the crowd celebrated the Hurricanes’ first trip to the Cup Final since they won their first championship in 2006. The last was forward Jordan Martinook, who gave him a long hug and offered some words of support.

“Seeing him, he was emotional,” Martinook said. “We're brothers in here, and I know that's a cliche that every team talks about, but he's an important part of us. And as a friend, and we're family, for us to be able to help him along, and for him to be able to play the way he did, it's impressive.”