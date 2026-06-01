Andersen preparing for Stanley Cup Final with heavy heart

He has been exactly what the Hurricanes have needed, steady amidst the chaos of the playoffs, prepared for when the puck comes his way, an experienced veteran presence on an experienced veteran team.

On the ice, he has been there for them since the playoffs started, through sweeps against the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round, and that five-game win against the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

Off the ice, over the past few days, they have done the same. They have surrounded him, supported him, tried to be there for him and there with him as he has navigated the devastation with the world watching.

“Claude and his family has been a big part of Freddie’s life for the past many years and helped him throughout his NHL career,” forward Nikolaj Ehlers said. “So, obviously this is hard for Freddie, but we’re all there for him, we’re all behind him. I think he wants to win this Cup even more now, for Claude and the Lemieux family.

“It was pretty special to see him, how good he played in that last game as well. You could see he was playing for something more than just a hockey game. That was special.”

Andersen and Lemieux were in the same building just one week ago, when Lemieux raised the torch and Andersen readied to play. They didn’t cross paths, though, with the Hurricanes back in their locker room preparing for the game as the spectacle took place on the ice.

But in the lead-up to that day, Lemieux had checked with his client, had asked his permission. To Andersen, that call said so much.

“He made sure to call me beforehand,” Andersen said. “He obviously told me that they asked him to do that. He told them that he needed to talk to me first and ask basically what I thought about it and make sure that I was OK with it. Right away, I said go for it. It’s a very big honor for a very big, storied franchise to get to do that and be a guy that they asked for that honor.

“It speaks really highly of how he thinks of his loved ones to ask that first.”

In the days since Thursday, since they learned the devastating news, the Hurricanes have done what they can to help, to support, to be there for him, each in his own way.

“I think you’re just checking in on him,” Martinook said. “I think just sending a text here or there, just making sure that he’s doing OK. You’re never going to take that pain away from somebody. You’re just trying to ease it a little bit, try to make him smile.

“Obviously, he’s going to be thinking about it, but he’s also in probably one of the best times of his life. He’s going to mourn the way he needs to mourn, but obviously this is, it’s probably the best thing that could be happening right now, that he gets to have something to distract him from that pain.”

There is pain, and there is joy.

There is the devastation of losing someone who, as Andersen put it in an earlier statement, “made an unimaginable impact on me during the more than 15 years that he was a part of my life." There is the exaltation of being four games away from etching your name on the Stanley Cup.

Andersen is living with both, twined around him through the next two weeks of the Stanley Cup Final, win or lose, and beyond. He has played through the sorrow. He will play through the sorrow, his teammates behind him every step of the way.

“We’re all here for him,” Ehlers said. “We love him. So, we’re going to keep battling for him.”