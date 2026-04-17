Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring plenty of Olympians

In February, the world's best hockey players gathered in Milano-Cortina seeking gold.

Now at start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, many of those very same players will set their sights on silver.

With the Stanley Cup up for grabs and the playoffs beginning April 18, those who left the 2026 Winter Olympics with a medal around their necks -- Team USA with gold, Team Canada with silver and Team Finland with bronze -- will get a chance to add a Stanley Cup ring to their collections. And those who went home disappointed will get a chance to make up for it.

In all, 84 players representing 11 different countries at the Olympics -- Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and USA -- will finish their season in the playoffs.

The 2026 playoffs open with the Ottawa Senators taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS), a matchup that has two players who took part in the Olympics.

Here are just a few of the Olympic stars headed to the postseason: