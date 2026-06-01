Golden Knights, Hurricanes seek focus amid Stanley Cup Final spotlight

This is the third time the Golden Knights have played in the Cup Final since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. The first time, they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in 2018. The second time, they defeated the Florida Panthers in five games three years ago.

This is the first time the Hurricanes have played in the Cup Final in two decades.

The Vegas roster boasts a combined 134 games of Cup Final experience and 18 Cup rings. The Carolina roster has a combined 34 games of Cup Final experience and two Cup rings.

“A day like today, you don’t really understand it until you do it, and it can be a little overwhelming, so I think it’s an advantage being here a few times,” said Brayden McNabb, a 35-year-old Vegas defenseman in his third Cup Final. “You understand what’s going to happen. You know there’s ticket requests, and you know you have to keep your bubble small this time of year.”

Experience isn’t everything. Center Jack Eichel didn’t make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first seven seasons in the NHL -- six with the Buffalo Sabres, one with the Golden Knights. Then, in his first playoff appearance, he led the postseason with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games and won the Cup with Vegas in 2023.

What matters most is this:

“I think it’s important to be a bit selfish with your time and your energy and where you put your focus,” Eichel said. “Obviously, a lot of people are excited, and this is an incredible event. It’s an incredible event for the League. It’s an incredible event for both teams. You have so many people that have been in your corner and helped you get to where you are, and they want to share that experience with you, right? And that’s great. But at the same time, we have a job to do.”

You must take advantage of the opportunity, because you never know if you’ll have chance again. Carolina captain Jordan Staal is in the Cup Final for the first time since 2009, when he won the Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s a lot, obviously,” Staal said. “It’s a different animal getting here and all you guys and all your questions, and then on top of that there’s extra distractions with, like, people that you want there to be a part of it. But it can be overwhelming at times, so it’s a just a matter of saying no if you can, if you need to, and really just focusing in on what you need to focus on, and that’s Game 1 when that puck drops and know that it’s a full-on sprint and you’ve got to be ready from the start.”