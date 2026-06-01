Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Golden Knights defenseman shares insight ahead of Game 1 against Hurricanes, returns to where he began NHL career

Noah Hanifin blog

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Noah Hanifin / Special to NHL.com

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin will be keeping his own blog throughout the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. In his first entry, Hanifin discusses Vegas' six-day break between the Western Conference Final and the Cup Final, what the Golden Knights will do the night before Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), him returning to where he played his first three NHL seasons and the opportunity he has to win the Stanley Cup in the same year he won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

The time off has been nice. Whenever you get a little bit of a break, there's pros and cons, and you get to reset a little bit and regroup after a couple tough rounds, get healthy a little bit, but you also want to get back into the rhythm and the game and start playing again. We had a few tough practices back in Vegas. It's nice to finally get a practice underway here in Raleigh and get it going tomorrow.

As for the anticipation of waiting for an opponent, once we won the Western Conference Final, we had a good idea we were going to be playing Carolina based off the situation, but that's probably been the toughest part, the anticipation. You want to get out and get going so bad and you have to kind of wait, but now it's almost 24 hours away so it's getting close.

As for tonight, we'll probably just chill and go back to the hotel. We'll have a meal probably at the hotel, watch a movie, kind of hang out as a group of guys. Sometimes it's nice to start on the road because you can get right down to it, spend some time together and try to steal a game on the road. 

As for movies we like to watch, we usually go with comedies, a lot of Will Ferrell movies like "Step Brothers" or "Wedding Crashers" or something like that. So, it's good. It's nice to chill with everybody. 

I was here for a couple of years, I started my career out here, I learned a lot in Carolina as a young kid, so it is kind of full circle coming back. I'm playing in my first Final with Vegas here in Carolina, but there's been a lot of turnover in that group. There are only a few guys that I played with when I was here, but it's pretty cool. 

As for winning the Stanley Cup and Olympic gold medal in the same year, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't in the back of my head, but at the end of the day, that's the challenge to just try to stay present. Sometimes, it's hard when you're in a Cup Final to look ahead and look at the possibilities of outcomes, but really just trying to stick with the process. Take it one day at a time. Sometimes before Game 1 you get all hyped up, but it's a long series. It can be a couple of weeks, so we just have to take it one day at a time and get ourselves going off on the right foot.

Related Content

Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe predictions for Hurricanes-Golden Knights by NHL.com

Golden Knights brace for Hurricanes’ pressure ahead of Stanley Cup Final

‘Things are just working’ for Marner since joining Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Final preview: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Hurricanes, Golden Knights surge into Cup Final on historic playoff runs

Eichel ‘grateful’ for time with Golden Knights in return to Stanley Cup Final

Hart vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Stanley Cup Final

Storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Final between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Brothers Osborne to perform free concert before Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Andersen sturdy in goal for Hurricanes, playing with heavy heart

‘Things are just working’ for Marner since joining Golden Knights

Hurricanes ride Hall-Stankoven-Blake line to Stanley Cup Final

‘Consistency’ biggest factor for Hurricanes during run to Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes, Golden Knights surge into Cup Final on historic playoff runs

NHL EDGE stats that can decide Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

Forward groups, depth scoring key in Stanley Cup Final

Hart vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final preview: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Golden Knights brace for Hurricanes’ pressure ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Dundon 'super thankful' to have Hurricanes reach Stanley Cup Final

Golden Knights to ‘lean on’ deep Stanley Cup Final experience

Hurricanes' drive to Cup Final paved by buying in to Brind'Amour's system

Storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Final between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe predictions for Hurricanes-Golden Knights by NHL.com