Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

Swedish forward wants to be at the top of his game when 2026 Training Camp begins

DET_Soderblom_071425
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Elmer Soderblom quickly grabbed his opportunity when the Detroit Red Wings recalled him from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in late January of the 2024-25 season.

And now, after re-signing a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings on July 2, the 24-year-old forward is even more determined to continue the upward trajectory of his overall game.

“It was a super fun season and I’m super excited,” Soderblom told DetroitRedWings.com last Thursday. “It was really fun to get that [contract] done. Right now, I’m just looking forward to two more years, just to keep improving, developing and showing what I can do.”

Soderblom has appeared in 47 games --- 26 in 2024-25 and 21 in 2022-23 -- across his NHL career with the Red Wings, totaling 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and a plus-two rating. And because he missed Detroit’s final five games of last season due to an undisclosed injury, but did return to play in three Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Griffins, Soderblom has been really putting in the offseason work to prepare himself for the campaign ahead.

“It’s all about keeping that momentum going and doing all of the little things right,” the Red Wings’ former sixth-round pick (No. 159 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft said.

Soderblom has spent his last three summers training with other NHL players in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. This summer, the 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward is skating three to four days a week, focusing on all the small details he knows go into achieving success at the game’s highest level.

“We have a schedule and training group,” Soderblom explained. “I usually start in the gym at 9 o’clock, and we have different workouts each day. For example, we have a little bit more conditioning at the end on Fridays, so that’s tougher. We always finish hard on Fridays. The on-ice sessions usually depend on where we have the opportunity, so it can vary. But in August, since the season is coming up, we try to ramp it up.”

Soderblom said his training is largely based on the feedback he received during his most recent exit interviews with the Red Wings.

“They want me to keep improving on things like my skating and explosiveness,” he said. “Keep using my size to my advantage, be physical around the net, get to pucks. I’ve been working on a lot of that on the ice, but also off the ice I’ve been getting stronger with my body and working on getting faster. It’s been good to have a goal to train towards. It feels like I’m getting closer and closer to a better me.”

Of course, the Swedish forward also knows the value of incorporating some time away from the rink and the gym.

“That’s important too, just take some time off and enjoy it all,” Soderblom said. “Enjoy the summer with friends and family. For me, it’s been a lot of golf and hanging out with my siblings.”

Cognizant that he still needs to earn his spot on Detroit’s 2025-26 Opening Night roster, Soderblom shared his excitement for the fall and hopefully, to play meaningful games down the stretch next spring.

“It’s going to be really good to have [head coach] Todd [McLellan] there on Day 1 of camp,” Soderblom said. “Then, just keep going the whole season. Hopefully, we can just win enough games to make the playoffs. That’s the goal everyone wants to go for.”

News Feed

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday