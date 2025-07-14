Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

Soderblom said his training is largely based on the feedback he received during his most recent exit interviews with the Red Wings.

“They want me to keep improving on things like my skating and explosiveness,” he said. “Keep using my size to my advantage, be physical around the net, get to pucks. I’ve been working on a lot of that on the ice, but also off the ice I’ve been getting stronger with my body and working on getting faster. It’s been good to have a goal to train towards. It feels like I’m getting closer and closer to a better me.”

Of course, the Swedish forward also knows the value of incorporating some time away from the rink and the gym.

“That’s important too, just take some time off and enjoy it all,” Soderblom said. “Enjoy the summer with friends and family. For me, it’s been a lot of golf and hanging out with my siblings.”

Cognizant that he still needs to earn his spot on Detroit’s 2025-26 Opening Night roster, Soderblom shared his excitement for the fall and hopefully, to play meaningful games down the stretch next spring.

“It’s going to be really good to have [head coach] Todd [McLellan] there on Day 1 of camp,” Soderblom said. “Then, just keep going the whole season. Hopefully, we can just win enough games to make the playoffs. That’s the goal everyone wants to go for.”