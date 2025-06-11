Red Wings sign goaltender Michal Postava to two-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Michal Postava to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Postava, 23, spent the 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, posting a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season appearances. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder also led HC Kometa Brno to a Czech Extraliga championship in 2025, logging a 10-7 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests. His playoff save percentage of 0.940 was the best among all goaltenders in Czechia’s top professional league. Postava stopped all 21 shots he faced in Game 7 of the Czech Extraliga Final against HC Dynamo Pardubice.

A native of Valasske Mezirici, Czechia, Postava spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with HC Přerov in Czechia’s second-highest professional league, earning Best Goaltender honors after showing a 23-20-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average, a 0.943 save percentage and six shutouts in 44 regular-season games. He also posted a 3-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.914 save percentage in seven playoff matchups. Postava played the 2022-23 season with HC Přerov, logging a 16-22-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a 0.932 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 regular-season appearances, in addition to a 3-3 record with a 1.56 goals-against average, a 0.950 save percentage and one shutout in six postseason games. In all, Postava compiled a 46-46-0 record with a 2.01 goals-against average, a 0.936 save percentage and nine shutouts in 96 appearances during parts of five seasons with HC Přerov from 2019-24. Postava also notched a 15-6-0 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, a 0.928 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 appearances with HC Kometa Brno’s under-20 squad from 2020-22.