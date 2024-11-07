Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings held an optional practice at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Ford Performance Centre on Thursday afternoon, with the players who participated using the on-ice session to run through some shooting drills and get their legs under them following Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

“Some stuff to clean up,” Michael Rasmussen said about Detroit’s most recent game. “Turned the puck over a little too much, but definitely some positives. We generated a lot off the rush, didn’t give [the Blackhawks] too many crazy good looks. It was a good win.”

Joe Veleno said Thursday’s skate was beneficial for him, especially as he looks ahead to the club’s busy weekend.

After facing the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, the Red Wings will travel back to Detroit to host the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

“It always feels good to get out on the ice,” Veleno said. “Feel like you can always get better every day. It doesn’t have to be anything hard or demanding on the body, but just get some touches in sometimes will feel good. Getting up some confidence up a little bit, shooting, getting little reps in and just working on your game.”