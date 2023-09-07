Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

DETROIT – After being selected in the third round (82nd overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Jake Walman played parts of three seasons (2019-2022) with the Blues but never fully established himself as an everyday NHL defenseman.

Then the Detroit Red Wings acquired Walman at the 2022 trade deadline, marking a new opportunity for the 27-year-old blueliner to prove himself. After playing 19 games with Detroit in 2021-22, Walman emerged as a top-pair defenseman last season and set career-highs in goals (nine), assists (nine), points (18) and games played (63).

“I did a lot of things that I put my mind to,” Walman said in his end-of-season media session. “The people that have been riding with me, family and close friends, they’ve known that I had it in me. I just needed a chance to show it.”