RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Talbot records 23 saves for Detroit

DET-TOR 10:03:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings were held off the scoreboard for the first time this preseason on Thursday night, falling 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Cam Tablot, who signed a two-year free-agent contract with Detroit this offseason, made 23 saves. Anthony Stolarz stopped all 30 shots he faced between the pipes for the Maple Leafs, who will host the Red Wings in the exhibition finale for both clubs on Saturday night.

"I thought they played pretty well in front of me tonight," Talbot said. "Obviously just couldn't bury it at the other end, but sometimes the other goalie makes some big saves. I liked our game tonight. We'll look over it tomorrow, learn from it, continue to build for the last two [preseason games] and get ready to go in a week."

Despite the loss, head coach Derek Lalonde said he was encouraged by Detroit's defensive structure.

"That's an important part of what we're trying to accomplish," Lalonde said. "All of our bigger structure. We'll look back at that game and grade that out. There were some mishaps. Even watching between periods, a couple of those really good looks they had started with puck play more than structure."

Toronto took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 17:54 of the first period. Easton Cowen made a pass from the left face-off circle to Nicholas Robertson, who ripped a wrister home from the right face-off circle.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs skated to a scoreless second period, also finishing even in shot attempts (17-17) through two frames.

Robertson netted his second goal of the night at 14:34 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Detroit went 0-for-4 on the man advantage, while Toronto was 1-for-5. According to Lalonde, the Red Wings' power play could benefit from a little more puck movement.

"As long as your power play is creating looks and getting good touches, it helps the momentum," Lalonde said. "We had good looks and some good movement in the third, and it created some momentum for the period. We just weren't able to score. Still a work in progress. We'll have another look tomorrow with some different looks, but obviously we want more out of that power play going into next week."

NEXT UP: Detroit will play its final preseason home game on Friday night, hosting the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

Cam Talbot, Michael Rasmussen, Derek Lalonde Post Game Comments | Oct. 3, 2024 vs TOR

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on his thoughts and observations from Thursday's game

"A little different than the Pittsburgh game at home the other night, with a lot of our established NHLers in that we probably had a little more compete in our game. It's hockey 101. The last three games have all been the same. You get a young group that's just not giving you easy offense, they're taking care of the middle of the ice, not giving you anything on the rush and the guys get a little frustrated because they want it to be easy, which is never going to happen. It's been the exhibition season for probably the last 50 years."

Rasmussen on what he took away from Thursday's matchup

"I thought it was alright. The third period, I think, is what we need to continue. I think we had a lot of pressure and upped our compete, our intensity. Some frustration in the first couple periods there. Just getting back into it, maybe not everything going the way we wanted it to there. Take it, watch it tomorrow and continue to build."

Rasmussen on where he feels the Red Wings are at defensively at this point of the preseason

"We're all in the same meetings and practices. Everybody knows the systems and what their responsibility is. D-zone, neutral zone, offensive zone and all that. We have a good grasp on what we need to do to be successful, and it's just about executing it."

Talbot on joining a new team and adjusting to new systems

"For me personally, I always try to come in as early as possible. I was here almost a month before Training Camp started, trying to get to know the guys, how we play as a team, start to ask questions early...I'm always asking questions, especially with a new group because you don't want to be learning on the fly in the preseason. The group has been really easy to read off of so far."

News Feed

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season

Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development