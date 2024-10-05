RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings were held off the scoreboard for the first time this preseason on Thursday night, falling 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Cam Tablot, who signed a two-year free-agent contract with Detroit this offseason, made 23 saves. Anthony Stolarz stopped all 30 shots he faced between the pipes for the Maple Leafs, who will host the Red Wings in the exhibition finale for both clubs on Saturday night.

"I thought they played pretty well in front of me tonight," Talbot said. "Obviously just couldn't bury it at the other end, but sometimes the other goalie makes some big saves. I liked our game tonight. We'll look over it tomorrow, learn from it, continue to build for the last two [preseason games] and get ready to go in a week."

Despite the loss, head coach Derek Lalonde said he was encouraged by Detroit's defensive structure.

"That's an important part of what we're trying to accomplish," Lalonde said. "All of our bigger structure. We'll look back at that game and grade that out. There were some mishaps. Even watching between periods, a couple of those really good looks they had started with puck play more than structure."

Toronto took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 17:54 of the first period. Easton Cowen made a pass from the left face-off circle to Nicholas Robertson, who ripped a wrister home from the right face-off circle.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs skated to a scoreless second period, also finishing even in shot attempts (17-17) through two frames.

Robertson netted his second goal of the night at 14:34 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Detroit went 0-for-4 on the man advantage, while Toronto was 1-for-5. According to Lalonde, the Red Wings' power play could benefit from a little more puck movement.

"As long as your power play is creating looks and getting good touches, it helps the momentum," Lalonde said. "We had good looks and some good movement in the third, and it created some momentum for the period. We just weren't able to score. Still a work in progress. We'll have another look tomorrow with some different looks, but obviously we want more out of that power play going into next week."

NEXT UP: Detroit will play its final preseason home game on Friday night, hosting the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.