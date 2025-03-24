PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

SALT LAKE CITY -- Making their first-ever visit to Salt Lake City, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Monday night in what also kicks off a back-to-back road set.

Following Monday’s 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) against Utah (32-27-11; 75 points), Detroit (32-31-6; 70 points) will visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

“Every game is big,” Lucas Raymond said. “Every point you can get is big. You try to do whatever you can to contribute to that. I think these games are fun. These are the games everyone wants to play in.”

Detroit needs to beat both Utah and Colorado to split this two-part road trek after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3, on Saturday. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead on a first-period power-play goal by Raymond, the Red Wings couldn’t build on that as the Pacific Division leaders took control later in the frame and stayed in front the rest of the night.

“I thought our offensive game throughout the entire game was good,” Raymond said. “We got a ton of looks. I feel like that’s maybe been the theme for us lately. We’ve had a lot of chances. It’s about bearing down on those. Sometimes you maybe don’t have as many chances, but you put the puck in the net. Defensively, obviously we want to improve and be tighter there.”