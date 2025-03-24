PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

Petry expected to return to Detroit’s lineup for first time since Jan. 2

DET-UTA 03:24:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Making their first-ever visit to Salt Lake City, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Monday night in what also kicks off a back-to-back road set.

Following Monday’s 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) against Utah (32-27-11; 75 points), Detroit (32-31-6; 70 points) will visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

“Every game is big,” Lucas Raymond said. “Every point you can get is big. You try to do whatever you can to contribute to that. I think these games are fun. These are the games everyone wants to play in.”

Detroit needs to beat both Utah and Colorado to split this two-part road trek after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3, on Saturday. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead on a first-period power-play goal by Raymond, the Red Wings couldn’t build on that as the Pacific Division leaders took control later in the frame and stayed in front the rest of the night.

“I thought our offensive game throughout the entire game was good,” Raymond said. “We got a ton of looks. I feel like that’s maybe been the theme for us lately. We’ve had a lot of chances. It’s about bearing down on those. Sometimes you maybe don’t have as many chances, but you put the puck in the net. Defensively, obviously we want to improve and be tighter there.”

The Red Wings are set to get a defensive boost on Monday, as head coach Todd McLellan said he expects Jeff Petry to rejoin the lineup after being sidelined for two-plus months because of an undisclosed injury.

Petry, who last played against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 2, has been ramping up his skating over the last few weeks, including recently going through full practices and morning skates with Detroit.

“When [Petry] is playing really well, we have a pretty good idea of what we have there,” McLellan said. "Veteran size, puck-moving and that type of stuff. It’s not easy to be out as long as he has been. But in any case, he’s coming back. It’s not easy to come into these games, but we expect a lot from him. We think that he can liven up the locker room a little bit, create a lot of life and energy for the group and perhaps improve the penalty kill. He hasn’t been involved for a while but could certainly help in those areas. We’re anxious to get him back.”

Entering Monday, the Red Wings were five points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot with 13 games remaining, while Utah trailed the St. Louis Blues by four points for the Western Conference’s final Wild-Card spot with 12 contests to go.

Utah has won three of its last four games following a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. This season, captain Clayton Keller leads the NHL’s newest franchise in points (77) and assists (53), while Dylan Guenther has netted a team-high 25 goals.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has won his last two starts, improving to 21-18-6 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .907 save percentage on the campaign. Earlier this month, he made 38 saves to help Utah take a 4-2 decision at Little Caesars Arena on March 6.

“We want to play a good, solid game,” Ben Chiarot said. “Get our game going in the right direction. We have six periods of hockey coming up here in short order, so want to make sure our game is ready to go.”

News Feed

Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings practice at Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday afternoon 

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Vegas, 6-3

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings resume road stretch out West, ready for Golden Knights on Saturday

Red Wings sign forward Eduards Tralmaks to one-year, two-way contract for 2025-26 season

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game

RECAP: Red Wings battle, but can't keep up with Capitals late en route to 4-1 loss

Kimberly Hurst named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Eastern Conference-leading Capitals on Tuesday

‘Little Caesars Arena showed up’: PWHL returns to Detroit for Takeover Tour, sets new U.S. attendance record

RECAP: Mrazek’s ‘excellent’ performance helps Red Wings blank Golden Knights, 3-0 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Golden Knights for St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings show fight on the road, but lose to Hurricanes, 4-2

Red Wings trade defenseman Tory Dello to New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations

PREVIEW: Detroit set for road clash against Carolina on Friday

Red Wings sign defenseman Anton Johansson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Kane’s five-point night helps Red Wings snap skid, defeat Sabres, 7-3

PREVIEW: Mrazek between the pipes as Red Wings host Sabres on Wednesday

RECAP: Despite impressive effort, Red Wings come up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations